Caroline Flack’s ex-fiancé jailed for harassing GB News presenter Dan Wootton

The former fiancé of the late TV star Caroline Flack has been jailed for a campaign of harassment against GB News presenter Dan Wootton, with a judge telling him: “This must stop.”

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, sitting at Sheffield Crown Court, said Andrew Brady’s claims that Mr Wootton was in some way responsible for Miss Flack’s death were “wholly irrational”, noting that the former executive editor of The Sun was actually a friend of the Love Island presenter, who died in 2020.

Dan Wootton was harassed by Brady (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)

Dan Wootton was harassed by Brady (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)

Judge Richardson told Brady his attacks on Mr Wootton, a MailOnline columnist, had “everything to do with your craving for celebrity status and your irritation that the press were not in the least interested in your somewhat uninteresting life.”

Brady, 31, of Cross Bedford Street, Sheffield, admitted harassment at a hearing earlier this week and was on Friday jailed for four months.

Judge Richardson noted that, given the time the defendant served on remand, he would be released in the “very near future”.

Caroline Flack died in 2020 (PA)

Caroline Flack died in 2020 (PA)

He imposed a 10-year restraining order banning Brady from contacting Mr Wootton, posting anything about him online, or going within 200 yards of his home or workplace.

Describing some of the social media posts and messages about Mr Wootton as “utterly outrageous”, Judge Richardson warned Brady he faces a prison sentence measured in years if he breaches the order.