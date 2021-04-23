Car crash: DeLorean and the American dream that went off the road in Troubles-ravaged west Belfast

John DeLorean’s American dream of building the sports car of the future in 1980s Northern Ireland went up in smoke almost as quickly as it got started.

The buccaneering entrepreneur grew up in the ghettos of Detroit, had film star looks and a famous fashion model wife.

He also had an enormous ego that drove him to attempt to rival the US giants of the car industry.

The stainless steel DMC-12’s first shipment left his Dunmurry factory in April 1981.

But by May 1982 the company was facing closure as it emerged investigations had begun into “alleged financial irregularities” in the DeLorean operation.

“There are two tragedies in life,” said American journalist Gail Sheehy. “One is not getting your heart’s desire. The other is getting it, and it seems that is John DeLorean in a nutshell.”

A new two-part documentary charts the rise and fall of DeLorean.

It will air on BBC One NI on Monday (9pm) and Tuesday (10.45pm).

For the first time in 40 years, his ex-wife Cristina Ferrare and son Zachary share a rare and emotional insight into the man.

DeLorean: Back From The Future, which has been brought together specially for BBC One NI, is a co-commission with Netflix with assistance from Northern Ireland Screen.

It is an extended version of a 2021 BBC Two documentary that was unavailable here.

Using rare and unseen footage filmed by Oscar-winning directors DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, the Fired Up Films production provides a glimpse into the life and career of DeLorean.

In Troubles-ravaged west Belfast, he used £84m of taxpayers’ money handed over by the Labour Government to build the DMC-12 sports car, which would go on to be made famous by the Back To The Future movies years later.

But after poor reviews of the vehicle’s quality and a refusal from Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to lend the tycoon any more public money, the plant closed in 1982.

Just a few months later the FBI arrested DeLorean after a drugs sting in Los Angeles.

He was accused of taking part in a plot to smuggle 100 kilos of cocaine. He was later acquitted of all charges.

Archive footage of the Troubles forms the backdrop to the documentary in what was one of the most extraordinary stories to come out of Belfast in that period.

The documentary asks: who was the real John DeLorean?

Zachary told the filmmakers his father, who came from a poor background, was “incredibly smart”.

“Seeing what his father went through and what his family, as impoverished people, went through, and mixing that with how naturally intelligent my father was, I think those two combinations probably got him really, really far in life,” he said.

Labelled as “the saviour of the jobless”, DeLorean set up his doomed empire in Belfast after turning down a $600,000 annual salary with one of America’s largest motor firms to go it alone.

A young Jeremy Paxman, standing outside the Belfast Telegraph’s old Royal Avenue offices on June 22, 1978, is seen reporting for the BBC that this newspaper had broken the story of 1,000 jobs in the motor industry coming to the city.

“Now, John DeLorean had only approached the British Government on June 9, so it had taken apparently only 11 days to agree the deal in principle,” said Mr Paxman.

Ms Hegedus admitted she knew very little about Belfast and was shocked when she arrived in 1981 to film a documentary.

“I wasn't expecting tanks patrolling the streets and there were soldiers on the street doing active combat moves,” she said.

“Meanwhile, a mom would roll by with a baby in the carriage. It was a very strange place at the time.”

After searching for factory sites in Texas, Detroit and Pennsylvania, DeLorean travelled to Puerto Rico and the Republic of Ireland, before both potential deals fell through.

But the British Government saw the potential to create jobs here and take those involved in rioting off the streets.

DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) employee Sinead Slavin recalled joining the firm in 1980 and said her first day in the plant was “really exciting”.

“It was great for the community because Catholics and Protestants were coming together and morale was brilliant — it was really good,” she said.

“The money was great and I thought this was a change, this could be change for the better for the people of Northern Ireland.”

However, things began to unravel after Mrs Thatcher ordered a police investigation into the car company, with DeLorean himself saying: “I was very surprised to read that.” He insisted there was nothing to hide.

Around 1,100 jobs were lost at the plant as DeLorean told staff there was no more money to keep the project going.

In an alleged attempt to keep the company afloat, the documentary highlighted the LA drugs deal as a potential money-spinner for DMC.

Ms Ferrare recalled taking the phone call in New York to inform her that her husband had been arrested by the FBI.

“I got off the phone and I was in shock,” she said.

“All I knew was that I had to get to Los Angeles, so I took the Red-Eye to LA that night and he was arraigned the next day in court.

“That’s when the sweater just started to unravel.”

Closing the documentary, the last word goes to DeLorean’s son, who said his father tried to make a difference and that’s what the DMC-12 should represent 16 years after his death.

“It’s a very bizarre experience for me to see that car,” added Zachary. “It’s a flood of emotions. On the one hand it’s something that my father had put together and built, it is functioning, it drives and it’s on the road even to this day.

“It has our family name on it, but it represents that break-up of my family.

"It represents a whole lot of turmoil in my life.

“I see it and I wish I just had a f*****g hand grenade and just toss it in.”