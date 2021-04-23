| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Car crash: DeLorean and the American dream that went off the road in Troubles-ravaged west Belfast

Ambition: John DeLorean Expand

Close

Ambition: John DeLorean

Ambition: John DeLorean

Ambition: John DeLorean

Ralph Hewitt

John DeLorean’s American dream of building the sports car of the future in 1980s Northern Ireland went up in smoke almost as quickly as it got started.

The buccaneering entrepreneur grew up in the ghettos of Detroit, had film star looks and a famous fashion model wife.

Most Watched

Privacy