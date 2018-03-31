Musician and activist Bob Geldof caused a mixed reaction on social media when he revealed on last night's Late Late Show why he handed back the Freedom of Dublin City.

'Can someone please come and collect Bob Geldof?' - Mixed reaction to singer's appearance on last night's Late Late Show

The Boomtown Rats frontman and charity campaigner also spoke about Brexit, patriotism and nationalism.

Geldof handed the Freedom of Dublin City honour back in protest at the fact that Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi was also a recipient of the award. The move caused controversy but Dublin City Council subsequently stripped Suu Kyi of her honour while councillors voted in favour of officially rescinding the honour granted to Geldof in 2005 for his humanitarian work.

Last night, Geldof referred to Suu Kyi as an "accomplice to rape" and "handmaiden to ethnic cleansing" and speaks about the shocking acts of violence carried out in her name. “Burning people alive, raping women as they held their babies and in front of the women when they finished raping them, they burned the babies alive. That's a fact and it is on film. I don't want to be associated with this pig once,” he said.

"We are in very dangerous times" - Bob Geldof on the growth of nationalism across Europe and the EU's major miscalculation on #Brexit #latelate pic.twitter.com/KaSSfxrSC5 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 30, 2018 "I don't want to be associated with this pig" - Bob Geldof telling tonight's #LateLate why he handed back the Freedom of the City of Dublin in protest at Aung San Suu Kyi's inclusion on the list of recipients. Tune in to @RTEOne at 9.35pm for the full interview. pic.twitter.com/acT7ibrLWg — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 30, 2018

Regarding the move to hand back the Freedom of the City, Geldof tells host Ryan Tubridy that he did not make the decision lightly and did not want to hand back the honour. Geldof also spoke about the dangers of nationalism and nationalistic leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin and America's Donald Trump. And he wished voters in Britain could be asked again whether they would like to exit or remain in the EU.

Geldof's political philosophising garnered a mixed reaction on social media last night, with some Twitter users professing their adoration and others offer opposing views. Here's what viewers of last night's Late Late Show had to say:

