'Can someone please come and collect Bob Geldof?' - Mixed reaction to singer's appearance on last night's Late Late Show
Musician and activist Bob Geldof caused a mixed reaction on social media when he revealed on last night's Late Late Show why he handed back the Freedom of Dublin City.
The Boomtown Rats frontman and charity campaigner also spoke about Brexit, patriotism and nationalism.
Geldof handed the Freedom of Dublin City honour back in protest at the fact that Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi was also a recipient of the award.
The move caused controversy but Dublin City Council subsequently stripped Suu Kyi of her honour while councillors voted in favour of officially rescinding the honour granted to Geldof in 2005 for his humanitarian work.
Last night, Geldof referred to Suu Kyi as an "accomplice to rape" and "handmaiden to ethnic cleansing" and speaks about the shocking acts of violence carried out in her name.
“Burning people alive, raping women as they held their babies and in front of the women when they finished raping them, they burned the babies alive. That's a fact and it is on film. I don't want to be associated with this pig once,” he said.
"We are in very dangerous times" - Bob Geldof on the growth of nationalism across Europe and the EU's major miscalculation on #Brexit #latelate pic.twitter.com/KaSSfxrSC5— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 30, 2018
"I don't want to be associated with this pig" - Bob Geldof telling tonight's #LateLate why he handed back the Freedom of the City of Dublin in protest at Aung San Suu Kyi's inclusion on the list of recipients. Tune in to @RTEOne at 9.35pm for the full interview. pic.twitter.com/acT7ibrLWg— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 30, 2018
Regarding the move to hand back the Freedom of the City, Geldof tells host Ryan Tubridy that he did not make the decision lightly and did not want to hand back the honour.
Geldof also spoke about the dangers of nationalism and nationalistic leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin and America's Donald Trump. And he wished voters in Britain could be asked again whether they would like to exit or remain in the EU.
Geldof's political philosophising garnered a mixed reaction on social media last night, with some Twitter users professing their adoration and others offer opposing views.
Here's what viewers of last night's Late Late Show had to say:
#latelate Geldof is the drunk lad you get stuck talking to at the end of a wedding who's name dropping and telling you how he has life sussed. Tubs just let him off....unfortunately.— Liam O'Sullivan (@liamtwtr) March 30, 2018
Tell me why this man shouldn't have his #FreedomOfDublin restored,tell me why so many critise him,tell me why I don't like the knockers.he is a silken chip and a true Dub and proud Irishman inside his head. #latelate @BobGeldofFans pic.twitter.com/2In0l3Pn0d— Ciarán Bolger (@cbolgerr) March 30, 2018
I could listen to Bob Geldof forever. His wisdom sings in my heart ❤️thank you #latelate— Brendan Courtney (@BrendanCourtney) March 30, 2018
Very easy for a man from wealthy South Dublin to think Irish freedom could have been won through poetry. Yeats was a great poet but that's all he was #LateLate— Caroline Kanza (@CKanza) March 30, 2018
Geldof on the #LateLate pic.twitter.com/Uk3ouI6hs1— Enda Fanning (@EFFanning) March 30, 2018
'Sir' Bob (rightly) didn't want to be associated with Aung San Suu Kyi, so he relinquished his freedom of Dublin. I'd love to know how he reconciles that stance with retaining an honour received from one of the bloodiest and most rapacious empires in history. #latelate— Ray (@RayMcGrath) March 30, 2018
I find Geldof fascinating. Could listen to his stories all night #latelate— Karen (@kagsmeagan) March 30, 2018
Oh god, can someone PLEASE come and collect Bob Geldof? #LateLate— Rach (@bonjourrachel) March 30, 2018
Bob Geldof is the human equivalent of when you’re given a 3,500 word essay to do on a certain topic but you can’t fill the word count so you babble on about an insignificant detail to the topic for longer than you should. #latelate— Katie (@CilloMurphy) March 30, 2018
#latelate I'm surprised by all these negative comments about Bob Geldof whether you like him or not the man has given so much of his time and money to charities over the years and lost his wife and daughter to why do people always have to be so negative all the time— Aisling Prendergast (@Aislingp93) March 30, 2018
