Calling all #fangelas: my enduring love for the queen of TV and film Angela Lansbury

Aine Toner

Long-time fan of Hollywood’s Golden Age actor, Aine Toner writes of her appreciation of all the actress’s roles 

Angela as JB Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote Expand
Actors Rupert Everett and Angela Lansbury bow at curtain call at the Broadway opening night of Blithe Spirit, 2009 Expand
Ingrid Bergman, Angela Lansbury and Charles Boyer on the set of Gaslight Expand
Dame Angela Lansbury Expand
Angela Lansbury (centre) in the first episode of Murder, She Wrote titled The Murder of Sherlock Holmes Expand

Angela as JB Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote

Actors Rupert Everett and Angela Lansbury bow at curtain call at the Broadway opening night of Blithe Spirit, 2009

Ingrid Bergman, Angela Lansbury and Charles Boyer on the set of Gaslight

Dame Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury (centre) in the first episode of Murder, She Wrote titled The Murder of Sherlock Holmes

Angela as JB Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote

It was a battle of wills every Sunday afternoon between my father and me. Could I be persuaded to swap my choice of video rental (yes video, I was an 80s child) for the promise of some grown-up sweets that I otherwise wasn’t allowed? Chocolate limes, his choice, rotten things.

Not a chance. I clutched my bag of rainbow drops and the then weekly copy of Bedknobs and Broomsticks and my parents no doubt gave some deep breaths before settling into another 130 minutes of me flinging myself about the living room, singing all the songs and desperately wanting to be trainee witch Eglantine Price’s friend.

