Tuesday 3 December 2019

B*Witched's Sinead O'Carroll and beauty queen Grainne Gallanagh join Dancing with the Stars line-up

Grainne Gallanagh walks the runway for LILIANA MONTOYA At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2019/20 at Faena Forum on July 11, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Melanie Finn

B*Witched pop star Sinead O'Carroll and beauty queen Grainne Gallanagh will battle it out to bring home the glitterball trophy on 2020's Dancing With The Stars.

Dublin singer Sinead and the 2018 winner of Miss Universe Ireland have been added to the line-up of contestants who will hit the small screen next month.

Grainne, from Co Donegal, worked in a women's health clinic before her contest win, and she made waves in America over the summer after becoming the first Irish model to walk at Miami Fashion Week.

Former Nationwide presenter Mary Kennedy will also be donning the sequins and braving the tough-talking judges on the flagship Sunday night show, which kicks off on January 5 for three months.

Sinead O'Carroll
Other names in the mix include Olympic gold medallist boxer Michael Carruth, TV presenter Glenda Gilson, Fair City star Ryan Andrews and 2fm entertainment reporter Lottie Ryan.

Lottie is a trained dancer who studied at New York's Broadway Dance Centre and taught dance classes in Dublin for several years.

Lottie Ryan
"I couldn't be more excited to be joining Dancing With The Stars,'' she said.

''I think it's going to be a once in a lifetime incredible adventure and I can't wait to get stuck in."

Ryan Andrews
Lottie revealed that she was told the news back in September and that she's "not the best at secrets" and only told two people she was taking part.

She confessed she had "lost my mind" when she was confirmed for the hugely popular show.

Glenda Gilson
Lottie pointed out that while she has a dance background, she has never performed ballroom or Latin.

"It just looks like so much fun, and the idea of learning such an incredible craft and being a part of it, it's such a beast,'' she added.

Rehearsals for the Sunday night programme started this week in Dublin city centre.

Herald

