International sales of TV hits Bridget & Eamon and Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope contributed to pre-tax profits last year of €7.24m at RTE’s commercial arm.

Bridget & Eamon and Striking Out among shows that helped boost RTE coffers

New accounts filed by RTE Commercial Enterprises DAC showed that revenue fell from €20.4m to €20.2m.

The second series of Stefanie Preissner’s sitcom Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope was broadcast earlier this year.

The writer said last month that she had no further plans to write a third series, claiming she would “rather end the show now and be happy with it”.

However, its commercial success prompted directors of RTE Commercial Enterprises to say: “Comedy had a very successful year.

“Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope aired on BBC3 and Netflix Worldwide while UKTV Gold, Hulu and Amazon continued with further series of Bridget & Eamon.”

The overseas sales of RTE’s LifeStyle shows also contributed to profits and revenues at the broadcaster’s commercial arm.

The directors said: “Life-Style remains a popular genre for titles such as Room To Improve, MasterChef, Home Of The Year and First Dates as well as programmes fearing Rachel Allen and Catherine Fulvio.

“Drama also had its successes. Fair City found an international audience on Scottish Television while (Amy Huberman’s) Striking Out (series one and two) was licensed to Sundance TV Global for multiple territories, Yle Finland and Acorn TV.”

The directors said the revenues from the international sale of programmes in 2017 were constrained by sterling currency depreciation.

The international sales of shows has become increasingly important to RTE after the collapse of DVD sales.

This contributed to revenues declining by 20pc, or €5m, to €20m in 2016.

The RTE Guide, produced by RTE, continued to be Ireland’s best selling magazine.

Last year’s Christmas edition sold almost 300,000 copies.

The directors said RTE’s subscription-based sports channel GAAGO had served more than 900,000 streams since it was launched in2014.

It had been accessed in more than 180 countries in locations as diverse as the Golan Heights, Vietnam and the Gulf of Bothnia, off the coast of Finland.

At the end of last year, the company had €79m in accumulated profits.

35 people are employed by the firm. Staff costs last year totalled €2.5m.

