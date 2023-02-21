Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan says new TV role is ‘a dream come true’

Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has landed a major role in a new Channel 4 comedy.

The Galway native is set to star as Maggie in Big Mood (working title) alongside It’s A Sin’s Lydia West, who will play her best friend Eddie.

The six-part series is described as “vivacious and rebellious portrayal of female friendship when infiltrated by the complexities of a serious mental illness.”

Announcing the news on her Instagram account, Nicola admitted that it’s been a “dream” of hers to work with show creator and longtime pal Camilla Whitehill.

“BIG MOOD! Not every day you get to make a dream show with one of your best friends in the world and the perfect cast and an amazing director and I feel so lucky,” she wrote.

“I love you @camillavalerie, I’ve loved you since Indie Sleaze I can’t believe we get to do this.”

Speaking about the show, she added: “When I first met Camilla Whitehill long, long ago, during the time of Indie Sleaze, I quickly realised she was one of the funniest and most talented people I’d ever met.

“It was always our dream for us to work on something together, and now Channel 4 are making that dream come true. I can’t wait to make this show with this amazing group of people.”

And Whitehill added: “Getting my own Channel 4 comedy still feels like some kind of long form prank, Punk’d style.

“But on the off chance it isn’t, I am beside myself to be making this show with such an incredible team of people, a cast that I’d be jealous of if it wasn’t my cast, and for a channel that’s produced some of my favourite shows of all time.”

Big Mood is written by Whitehill and produced by Fremantle-backed Dancing Ledge Productions.

It will be directed by Brooklyn Nine Nine director Rebecca Asher, executive produced by Lotte Beasley Mestriner (The Young Offenders), and produced by Georgie Fallon (The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies).