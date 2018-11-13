ACTOR Brian Gleeson is gearing up to join the ranks of the Peaky Blinders next year - but he won't be speaking in the gruff Brummie tones of Tommy Shelby.

Brian Gleeson to play Glaswegian in new series of Peaky Blinders

The Dublin man will instead adopt a Scottish lilt for his upcoming role.

Currently starring in Taken Down, RTE's new drama written by Stuart Carolan, as Wayne, the manager of a direct provision centre, Gleeson will appear opposite Corkman Cillian Murphy in the fifth season of the hit BBC series.

The 30-year-old is one of four recent Irish additions to the show, with Raw's Charlene McKenna, Fair City's Daryl McCormack and Hollyoaks' Emmett J Scanlan all busy filming in Manchester for the Bafta -winning series.

"I'll be Glaswegian," said Gleeson.

"It's a funny set-up because there are a lot of Irish actors walking round on set with different accents.

"It's great to have so many familiar faces around and I've always wanted to work with Cillian Murphy so I'm looking forward to that."

Speaking to the RTE Guide, Gleeson said Hollywood royalty Liam Neeson was among those who had forged the way for Irish actors like himself to make a name for themselves on the international stage.

"We are so lucky to have had all those guys who went over and made it in the States, people like Gabriel Byrne and Liam Neeson and Colm Meaney," he said.

"They all laid the groundwork for the rest of us to follow.

"Irish actors are generally instinctive, making them different to other actors. I think the English and Americans really respond to that."

