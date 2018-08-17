Brendan O'Connor's Time Out review: 'Majella’s life-story is well-known but he still managed to make it interesting and fresh, with some striking revelations'

Brendan O’Connor’s TV career started out in completely the wrong place, if you ask me. On Don’t Feed the Gondolas he came across as brash and annoying. By the time of The Saturday Night Show, he’d matured but the celeb-selling-stuff shtick didn’t quite suit either. (This week he said he’d never return to that format, adding, “How many of the people you’d be interviewing on a chat show would you really be interested in? So a lot of the time you’d be faking it.”)

Cutting Edge really hit the sweet spot, though, playing to O’Connor’s strengths. He’s very good at conversation: letting it flow where it needs to, asking intelligent and pertinent questions, giving guests the time and space to formulate their thoughts, getting them to open up and be honest – a rare enough thing in telly.

Which brings us to Brendan O’Connor’s Time Out, a new three-part series of one-to-one interviews which began tonight with Majella O’Donnell (Michael Harding and Nile Rodgers are the other subjects). The format suits Brendan down to a tee, and even though Majella’s life-story is well-known and has been told many times, he still managed to make it interesting and fresh, with some striking revelations.

After a brief bio and a nod to the TV show Daniel & Majella’s B&B Road Trip, we got down to the meat of the matter. She had a happy childhood in Thurles, Majella told us, spending most of her time playing, outdoors, “always go go go go”.

But there was a cloud in the sky: her father, a charismatic, funny sportsman and musician who was “a different person at home”: very stern and strict, “always correcting you but never telling you when you’d done a good job.” She added, “Hate is a strong word (but) if he’d gone, I’d have been happy…he frightened me.”

The other major negative from her life was Majella’s marriage breakdown, in her late 30s. She met Raymond while living in Glasgow: he was “charismatic, engaging, knowledgeable…a real charmer”.

After a whirlwind romance, they married and had two children. Then she discovered he’d been cheating, more than once, since before the wedding. Majella was “absolutely destroyed” by it, but “still would have taken him back” – she didn’t think she could manage as the single parent of two kids.

It was the worst experience of her life: “Still, to this day, nothing will ever affect me as badly as my marriage breakdown.” Not even her cancer diagnosis: “That was just something I got that I had to deal with, and get over it.”

Then she started reading and going to a therapist, and realised something fundamental about herself. “I’d always been looking for someone else – a man – to make me happy,” she said. “Giving control of my entire being to another person. Finally I stopped blaming others for what went wrong in my life and realised: you make yourself happy.”

Enter Mr Daniel O’Donnell. Majella was working in her parents’ bar in Tenerife when – Brendan setting the scene here – “one night, in walks Daniel”. He went on, “People have the wrong perception of Daniel as boring and no crack.” (Majella shot back, “I’ve heard you making cutting remarks about him a few times”, resulting in the host being amusingly embarrassed.)

She recalled of that first meeting, “I found him very witty and funny…and you don’t have to be into what someone else is into to love them” (she was more of a Bob Marley/David Bowie girl than a C&W fan). Daniel kissed her on the second night and that was that, though she admitted they were “very different people in some ways”. Her sister, Majella remembered, couldn’t stop laughing when she told her about her new man.

But, she added, “I don’t know a more compassionate, forgiving, non-judgmental soul in the world…Daniel always puts other people first, that’s what I love about him.”

She’d have loved to give him a child “but it wasn’t meant to be”, and Daniel, she says, is fabulous with their two grandchildren. These days they enjoy trips in the campervan and get-away-from-it-all escapes to their island holiday home.

And Majella still has her own life, which “you need to survive (in a relationship with a famous person).” She added, with a smile, “Daniel allows me to be the boss – as long as it suits him…”

