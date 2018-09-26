Entertainment TV News

Wednesday 26 September 2018

Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge seeking audience members for new series filming at RTE

Brendan O’Connor. Photo: Andres Poveda
Brendan O’Connor. Photo: Andres Poveda
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge has proven to be one of the most engaging new shows on RTE thanks in the main to a changing line-up of witty, wise, and occasionally rambunctious, guests.

If you fancy witnessing it all first-hand, producers are looking for audience members for the new series which kicks off live on Wednesday, October 10, at 9.35pm and will film every Wednesday until November 28.

There is a complimentary glass of wine before and between shows (audience members must be over 18) and tickets are free. 

The format is unchanged for the new series.  Brendan will once again be joined by three panelists to digest news from Ireland and abroad.  Previous guests have included YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf, Norah Casey, Brian Kennedy, Stefanie Preissner and Niamh Horan.

Apply for tickets via email: tickets@mindthegapfilms.com

Read more: 'He put love above shame ' - YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf praised for sharing story of father's turnaround after attempting suicide over son's sexuality

'There was violence inside the home' - Brian Kennedy praised for honest account of reconnecting with estranged parents after 20 years  

Online Editors

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top