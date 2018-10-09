Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge returns on Wednesday night for a third series and the first panel of the run has been revealed.

Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge - here's who's on the panel for first show of the series

O'Connor will be joined by GAA star and Dancing with the Stars finalist Anna Geary, journalist Brenda Power, and comedian Jason Byrne.

The first series proved to be hugely popular and sparked some furious debates between panelists, as well as some moving revelations from guests including Riyadh Khalaf, Niall Boylan, and Brian Kennedy.

Once again they'll be discussing the big news stories of the week, and a few that may have gone under the radar.

The show is flimed live with a studio audience and if you fancy bagging some last minute tickets to watch the drama unfold in person there are still a limited number available from tickets@mindthegapfilms.com or call 016624742.

Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge, Wednesday, October 10th on RTÉ One at 10.05pm.

Online Editors