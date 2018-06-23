Brendan O'Carroll reveals how Boy George's mother Dinah reduced him and Mrs. Brown's' audience to tears
Brendan O'Carroll says Boy George's mother Dinah reduced him and the 'All Round to Mrs. Brown's' audience to tears when she shared the story of how her son told her he was gay.
The 62-year-old comedian - who plays the matriarch Mrs Brown in the popular talk show - has admitted he was overcome with emotion when the 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker's mum shared her account of his coming out story during her guest appearance on the programme.
Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Brendan said: "Boy George and his mother were on and they were so close, she was just adorable. At one stage Mrs. Brown gets her on her own in the kitchen and gets her to tell her how Boy George came out. She told the story and it was so beautiful and I was looking at the monitor and the camera is on George and he's filling up, Jenny [Brendan's wife] is filling up, the audience is filling up, it was just so beautiful."
Brendan has admitted he loves doing the show because it gets the guests to open up more due to the fact they're with their loved ones and feel at ease sharing the intimate details.
He explained: "The guests tell stories that we've never heard before because they're with their mother and their including them.
"One of the guests said to Jenny that it didn't feel as though they were on a TV show, it just felt like they dropped into our house. It does feel like that, there's a lovely vibe to it."
Online Editors