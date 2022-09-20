Brendan Gleeson announced as host in upcoming Saturday Night Live

Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson attend The Banshees Of Inisherin red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Actor Brendan Gleeson will host the second instalment of Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) upcoming season, NBC has confirmed.

Gleeson will take the reins of the popular US sketch show on October 8, one week after Miles Teller and seven days before Megan Thee Stallion.

Willow Smith was confirmed as the host of the musical side of the show with Gleeson, both appearing on the famed comedy show for the first time.

The last Irish host of SNL was Saoirse Ronan in 2017, which also featured U2 as musical guests.

Gleeson is just back from Venice where his latest film, The Banshees of Inisherin, landed two awards at the prestigious film festival.

The Martin McDonagh-directed film will hit Irish screens on October 21, and is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

It landed the Best Screenplay award at the Venice International Film Festival, while Gleeson’s co-star Colin Farrell won best actor.

Gleeson has been tipped by some critics for a long-awaited Oscar nomination for his depiction of Colm Doherty in the dark comedy, which also stars Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon and Pat Shortt.

Gleeson, McDonagh and Farrell last teamed up for critically-acclaimed black comedy In Bruges.