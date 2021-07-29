Brenda Fricker and Siobhán McSweeney among stars in Cork to film ITV series based on Graham Norton novel

Ireland’s acting royalty have descended on West Cork to film the new ITV series based on Graham Norton’s best-selling novel Holding.

Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker is set to star alongside Charlene McKenna and Pauline McLynn in the four-part series, based on the debut novel from the chat show superstar.

Derry Girls actress Siobhán McSweeney, Virtues star Helen Behan and the Game of Thrones Conleth Hill are also signed up to the star-studded cast along with other

household names like Norma Sheahan and the Young Ones actress Demi Issac Oviawe.

Set in the insular fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, Holding follows local police officer Sergeant PJ Collins as he investigates the first serious crime of his career.

He is described as a lovable gentleman who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work.

But he ends up connecting with the villagers he had spent his time avoiding when the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered.

Brenda Fricker, who takes the role of Lizzie Meany, a shy presence in PJ’s life, said she is thrilled to be filming in west Cork.

Sher said: “‘I am ecstatic to be part of this wonderful production, in beautiful Skibbereen, and finally not to be playing a mother!

“Mrs. Meany is a bit of a dark horse. She has had a dreadful life but has retained her values, her friendships, and most of all her sense of humour, keep a sharp eye on her.”

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney, who plays vulnerable, messy Bríd Riordan who had been due to marry Tommy before his untimely disappearance said she loved being back home in Cork.

“I cannot think of a better script in a better place with a better cast and crew. I’m in heaven being back in Cork.”

The co-production with ITV and Virgin Medis has already begun filming in West Cork.

Holding is adapted from Norton’s novel by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan and overseen by Sing Street producer Martina Niland for Port Pictures in association with Screen Ireland with co-production partners Virgin Media Television.

A string of film stars including Olvia Colman and Patrick Dempsey and Jane Fonda has been pictured filming scenes in production all over Ireland in recent weeks as the nation turns into a mini-movie set with the lifting of many Covid-19 restrictions.