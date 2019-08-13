Irish actor Damien Molony has revealed how he bonded with The Wire's Dominic West on the set of their new comedy over their shared love of Trinity College.

Brassic sex scene with Michelle Keegan in portable loo was 'bizarre' says Irish actor Damien Molony

He also told how he had to shoot a love scene in a portable toilet with co-star Michelle Keegan on his first day on the set.

The Kildare actor, who shot to fame in the BBC's Being Human, is appearing in Sky One's edgy new comedy series called Brassic, which also stars West.

The drama centres on a group of working-class friends in northern England getting into scrapes as they try to scam and bribe their way from one scheme to the next.

Michelle Keegan

The series stars Joe Gilgun as Vinnie, a Lancashire lad with bipolar disorder, while his best friend Dylan is played by Molony and Dylan's girlfriend is played by former Coronation Street star Keegan.

The Irish actor said there was nothing romantic about his sex scenes with the Our Girl star.

"There's nothing sexy about a Brassic sex scene," he said.

TIGHT

"They're always such bizarre things anyway, but it was definitely odd having sex in a portable loo on your first day of a new job, definitely a tight fit.

"It's just a good laugh because you both understand the complete ridiculousness of the situation," he added.

The Ripper Street star said he bonded with West on set over attending Trinity College.

The Kildare actor attended in the 2000s, while West met his wife-to-be, Catherine Fitzgerald, in the university in 1990.

"It was great to be able to chat to him about his time there when we weren't filming," Molony said.

"We had a mega night out with him too".

Brassic launches on Sky One and NOW TV on August 22 at 10pm

Herald