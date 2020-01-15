Bradley Walsh has revealed that he broke three bones in his spine while riding a bull at an American rodeo.

Bradley Walsh broke three bones in his back while filming with son

The comedian and presenter told ITV’s This Morning that he had to be taken to hospital in Ohio for treatment after falling off the bull and landing on his back.

He suffered the injury while filming for the programme Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad with his 23-year-old son, Barney.

However Walsh, 59, said he was “up and walking the following day”.

Barney said: “I did it first and fell off and it really hurt so I said ‘Dad can’t do it, it really hurts’.

The TV star suffered the injury while filming Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad (Ian West/PA)

“Dad’s nearly triple my age, it’s gonna kill him falling off this bull!

“And I tried to get you and I tried to stop you, didn’t I?”

Walsh said his injury “sounds a bit more severe than it actually is”.

“What happened was, I fell awkwardly, purely my own fault.

“You can go in the novice class with all of the kids and the mums and dads, because it’s a family show, and I’m like ‘Yeah, I’m having some of that’.

“And unfortunately I fell slightly wrong.”

He added that going to a rodeo was his “life’s ambition”.

– Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad next airs at 8pm on Wednesday on ITV.

PA Media