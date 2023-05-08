Bob Geldof on the new Late Late Show presenter: ‘God help the man or woman who ends up there’

Bob Geldof has said “God help” the “man or woman” who gets the top job presenting The Late Late Show, as he predicted anyone less than perfect will not survive the opening weeks.

The Boomtown Rats singer told how he has been a fan of the show since its Gay Byrne heyday.

But Geldof had a word of caution for those in the running for the top job on RTÉ television, as he admitted: “I would not take that job for a million (euro).”

The show needs a “clever, great broadcaster”, he said, adding this was something incredibly difficult to find.

Gay Byrne had a “magic public touch” and was “one of the great journalists”, he added.

The person who could succeed on the show, would have to be an “everyman” and a skilled journalist with the ability to “extract” information in a relaxed way.

“That’s hard,” he said. “And not everyone can do it. God help the person, man or woman, who ends up there. ‘Cause in three weeks, they’ll be gone if it’s not happening. I would not take that job for a million (euro.)”

Geldof has appeared on The Late Late Show numerous times over the years as a guest and has watched the complexities of the host’s role in dealing with guests and appealing to the public.

He feels who ever takes over from Ryan Tubridy has a huge responsibility to get this right, along with modernisation.

“Times change, they’ve got a lot of rivals,” he said. “It doesn’t need to do the same job that the original Late Late Show did.

“It needs to do a different job for a newer time. They’ve got to find someone who can do that but you’ve got to have a really clever, great broadcaster. Someone who can interview people properly but extract from them things they may not necessarily want to talk about, but feel they went away and had a good show and it’s only afterwards they think ‘f***, I didn’t want to say that.’ Too late.”

He said the new presenter must be able to “do their own thing but can at the same time” be “very good interlocutors but still somehow transmit an everyday, everyman type of thing”.

He added: “So that’s the gig and it’s properly hard and certainly I couldn’t do it.”

The singer said he did not know enough about the “up and coming” broadcasters to speculate on who could potentially fill the role.

However, he added: “Ryan Tubridy has done an amazing job and I’d go way back to Gay Byrne and all of that and people still refer to that as he was one of the great journalists, you know. And yet, he had the magic public touch ability.”

Geldof said that while the host had to deal with modern issues and be a face of today, the format did not necessarily have to change.

“Why? (change it),” he asked. “People still want to buy a classic car, a Rolls Royce or an Aston Martin. They change the look but they still make a great engine. You have to be really careful.”

A presenter at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) last night, Geldof previously won an IFTA for a documentary on Yeats.

He said he spends his free time watching documentaries, as he enjoys “focused, distilled journalism”.

He added that he loves visiting Ireland because it means he “gets to see the family”. He joked “and then I get an excuse to leave the family. ‘I must rush’. What’s not to like?”

Experienced broadcaster Patrick Kielty is believed to be in the running for The Late Late Show job, along with presenter Baz Ashmawy and Operation Transformation host Kathryn Thomas.