Blinders has peaked: Final season of crime drama Peaky Blinders is in production

The curtain will come down on Peaky Blinders after its upcoming sixth series, it has been confirmed.

However, creator and writer Steven Knight said the story would continue in “another form”.

He announced the news in a statement confirming the hit crime drama, which is set in 1920s Birmingham, had resumed production after delays due to Covid-19.

It said: “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.

While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form .”

The sixth series, written by Knight, will conclude the saga of Cillian Murphy’s troubled Tommy Shelby and his family’s rise to power.

Series five, which introduced Sam Claflin as the leader of the British Union of Fascists Oswald Mosley, ended with a cliffhanger and the Shelby family betrayed by their allies. It starred Helen McCrory as Polly Gray and Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, as well as Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray.

The official Instagram account for the show shared a photo of Murphy on-set wearing a face mask.

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said: “Along with our wonderful, supportive partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority.

“Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Executive producer for the BBC, Tommy Bulfin, said: “We are very excited that filming for Peaky Blinders has begun and so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen. Steve’s scripts for series six are truly remarkable.”

Anthony Byrne returns as director having directed series five and Nick Goding will produce. Lucy Bedford is executive producer for production company Tiger Aspect.





PA Media