Blended fish eyes on the menu at the jungle bar for I’m A Celebrity contestants

Former rugby player Mike Tindall will be met with a concoction called “The Vomit Fruit” in tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

He will be joining footballer Jill Scott at the local jungle bar for tonight’s ‘speak uneasy’ trial when they will both have the spotlight on them.

The two will pair up and head to the jungle bar to drink some questionable beverages to win meals for camp.

In a preview of tonight’s episode, we see hosts Ant and Dec ask Mike what his drink of choice is, where he says he usually likes a gin and tonic.

This is just before he is met with a concoction called ‘The Vomit Fruit.’

Meanwhile Jill is given a ‘Southern Discomfort,’ playing off the well-known whiskey cocktail a ‘Southern Comfort.’

In this cocktail she must drink blended fish eyes, in order to get food for camp tonight.

