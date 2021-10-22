Billy Connolly, Robert Sheehan and Ireland’s Fittest Families stars among Late Late Show guests tonight

Billy Connolly, Robert Sheehan and the stars from the highly successful Ireland’s Fittest Families programme will feature on this week’s Late Late Show.

Scottish comedy stand-up legend Billy Connolly will join Ryan Tubridy from his Florida home as he reflects on his stellar 50 years career.

Star of Love/Hate, The Umbrella Academy, Misfits and The Mortal Instruments Robert Sheehan will be on the show to talk about growing up in Portlaoise, becoming an author despite nearly failing English in the Leaving Certificate and why he'll never lose his midlands accent.

Read More

Ireland’s Fittest Family coaches Anna Geary, Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan will catch up ahead of the return of the hit series on 31st October and explain how their on-screen rivalry has filtered into real life.

Author John Boyne will discuss what it is like being one of the most prolific and successful Irish authors in recent years. The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas author will tell the stories behind some of his most successful books and what inspires him to keep writing best-selling novels.

One of the stars of the All-Ireland winning Meath ladies football team Vikki Wall, will share her favourite photos from the GAA year from the 2021 edition of the popular book Season of Sundays.

Meanwhile, Tolu Makay and Malaki will exclusively perform their brand new single The Light.

Video of the Day