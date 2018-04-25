Bill Cosby at court as jurors begin their deliberations

The 80-year-old Cosby arrived on a rainy Wednesday at the suburban Philadelphia courthouse.

The jury of seven men and five women are to start weighing charges, one day after more than five hours of closing arguments that portrayed Cosby as a calculating predator and the victim of a multi-million-dollar scheme to frame him.

He gave a quick fist pump and sashayed toward people chanting “We love Bill!”

The prosecution and defence gave jurors plenty to think about after a two-week trial on charges Cosby drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Ms Constand has given permission to be named in reports.