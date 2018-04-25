Entertainment TV News

Wednesday 25 April 2018

Bill Cosby at court as jurors begin their deliberations

The 80-year-old comedian denies the sexual assault claims.

Bill Cosby gestures as he arrives for his sexual assault trial (Matt Slocum/AP)
Bill Cosby gestures as he arrives for his sexual assault trial (Matt Slocum/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Bill Cosby has arrived at court with jurors set to start deliberating at the comedian’s sexual assault retrial.

The 80-year-old Cosby arrived on a rainy Wednesday at the suburban Philadelphia courthouse.

He gave a quick fist pump and sashayed toward people chanting “We love Bill!”

ipanews_09961e51-7eec-475b-b5a6-67e229fb90f8_embedded236180858
Bill Cosby denies wrongdoing (Matt Slocum/PA)

The jury of seven men and five women are to start weighing charges, one day after more than five hours of closing arguments that portrayed Cosby as a calculating predator and the victim of a multi-million-dollar scheme to frame him.

The prosecution and defence gave jurors plenty to think about after a two-week trial on charges Cosby drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Ms Constand has given permission to be named in reports.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment