'Big windows, lots of light, roof lights, open plan space' - Dermot Bannon admits his home has signature design tics

Room to Improve star Dermot Bannon has said he is "incredibly excited" to get to work on building his new home after putting the place he and his family called home for 13 years up for sale.

The architect also told Matt Cooper on The Last Word on Today FM that the people who will buy his old house will be getting the first house he ever designed.

Read more: In Pictures: Room To Improve's Dermot Bannon puts his Dublin home up for sale Bannon is selling his "impeccable" Drumcondra home for €649,000 and he told Today FM listeners on Thursday evening that it is his first 'signature home'. "They get my first signature home," Bannon said. "That was the first house I designed. Before that I worked in a big commercial practice. I worked on schools, I worked on hospitals but never on a house.

"The first extension I ever did was on to the back of my own house," he added. When asked by Matt if it included his most famous design tics, Bannon said: "Yes. Big windows, lots of light, roof lights, open plan space but it has got a separate snug at the front of the house and that is one of my favourite rooms."

As to where he plans to move to Bannon was adamant that the family were staying in the area. "We found a project. That house I did 13 years ago. I absolutely love it. We are staying in the area. We're not moving too far at all. We love the area. I honestly thought I'd have a house out by the sea at this stage but no, we've grown roots there."

Bannon's children are in local schools and are members of Na Fianna GAA club. The architect told Cooper he was determined to fight the proposed MetroLink that would see their grounds occupied for six years to facilitate the works. "We won't lose them, don't worry," he told Cooper.

"Na Fianna is a huge part of Drumcondra and Glasnevin."

Read more: 'Are they serious?' - Dublin GAA star criticises MetroLink plan that will see club lose pitches for six years And when asked by Cooper if his new home would feature on a future episode of Room To Improve, Bannon said: "There won't be a Room to Improve but there might be something. My wife is incredibly private.

"I am incredibly excited. It is amazing doing a project for someone else but there is always a tinge of jealously."

Online Editors