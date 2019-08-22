'Big lump of a man, really metrosexual' - Dancing with the Stars judges pick Donncha O'Callaghan as dream contestant

Dancing with the Stars judges Lorraine Barry and Brian Redmond have one star in mind to dance in the upcoming series - former Munster rugby player Donncha O’Callaghan.

Speaking at the launch of RTÉ’s autumn schedule, the two judges said O’Callaghan would be their dream pick.

“For sure! You know, big lump of a man, really metrosexual so he’s into his tan and all that type of stuff and he’s always got his legs out - so tell him I want him to do it,” said Mr Redmond.

The judges, who have been on the hit show since its first series in 2017, were coy about who would be tango-ing once the series starts in January, but they do know what they’re looking for in a winner.

“I think it’s someone who really gives their all and throws themselves into it. You can’t be shy. You’ve got to let go of those inhibitions and trust that teacher and let yourself go. That’s important,” said Ms Barry.

"I don’t think it’s about winning the public - I think it’s about having the confidence to be yourself because the public will always connect to that much more than somebody that they feel like is trying to get the public on their side,” said Mr Redmond.

“We’ve seen that probably with all three winners so far, different dance skills - and Aidan O’Mahony will probably kick me in the bum for saying that - but I think all three of them were honest in their approach to the show and honest in their love for it.”

King of the dancefloor: Aidan O'Mahony, withValeria Milova, won RTE's Dancing with the stars.

And there’s no end to the benefits for appearing on the show, with Lorraine noting: “Des Cahill said that he can’t go to any wedding now without all the ladies asking him up to dance - they think he’s a professional!”

Dancing With The Stars will return to Irish screens in January, presented by Nicky Byrne and Jennifer Zamparelli.

Online Editors