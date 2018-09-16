Big Brother contestant Ellis Hillon removed from house over offensive tweets

Big Brother contestant Ellis Hillon has been removed from the reality TV show following an investigation into offensive social media posts she made before entering the house.

It comes one day after the 19-year-old Scottish fast food worker entered the house during the live launch of what will be the last series of Big Brother to air on Channel 5.

Hillon reportedly wrote a message about the September 11 tragedy on Twitter in 2014 which contained a racist slur.

A spokesman for the programme said: “As a result of our investigation into offensive and unacceptable posts on social media, Ellis Hillon has been removed from the Big Brother house.”

As a result of our investigation into offensive and unacceptable posts on social media, Ellis Hillon has been removed from the Big Brother House. pic.twitter.com/wOwS6vuYmO — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 15, 2018

The host of the Big Brother spin-off show Bit On The Side Rylan Clark-Neal also confirmed Hillon’s removal in a tweet.

Ellis has been REMOVED from the Big Brother house #bbuk — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) September 15, 2018

The programme had previously confirmed that producers were investigating “the authenticity of a number of historic social media posts” by Hillon.

According to the Mirror one of Hillon’s tweets, which were posted from an account that was deleted after she entered the house, was made on the anniversary of the terror attack when she was aged 15.

It allegedly read: “Oh f*** aye its 9/11!! RIP to everyone who died n f*** they smelly paki terrorist bastards!!!”

Another tweet from January 2015 reportedly from the same deleted account said: “Real n****** #sbo.”

She's ready to take Big Brother's orders for the forseeable future and bringing us all service with a smile. It's Ellis! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/JL7ftfXf3A — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 14, 2018

A spokesman for the show confirmed that Hillon’s removal will be covered in the next episode on Sunday night.

During the celebrity version of the controversial reality show Brazilian TV star Rodrigo Alves was given a formal warning after he used racist language in the house.

In 2015 former pornstar Tila Tequilla was also removed after one day on the show after a photo emerged of her posing as a Nazi concentration camp guard.

Hillon was one of 14 people to enter the house on Friday for the latest “civilian” series of Big Brother. She wore a short tartan dress and described herself as highly competitive. She added before joining her fellow contestants that she did not like bullies.

Channel 5 announced ahead of the live launch that it was axing the TV format after its latest run after years of declining ratings.

