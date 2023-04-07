Beyond Paradise to return for a second series and Christmas special

The series one finale saw DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancee Martha Lloyd reunited after some relationship difficulties.

Beyond Paradise will return for a second series and a Christmas special, the BBC has announced.

The Death In Paradise spin-off hit screens earlier this year and saw Kris Marshall return as DI Humphrey Goodman as he attempted to adjust to life with his fiancee Martha Lloyd – played by Sally Bretton – on the Devonshire coast.

Following the series one finale, which saw Humphrey and Martha reunited after experiencing some turbulence in their relationship, the BBC has announced the couple will return to screens once again for a second series and a festive special.

During the first series, Humphrey began to adjust to life away from Saint Marie – the fictional Caribbean island on which the original series is set – after he moved to the not-so-sleepy town of Shipton Abbott from where Martha hails.

The pair faced their fair share of ups and downs after failing to conceive despite both wanting children, which led to their engagement being temporarily called off.

In a dramatic turn of events, the finale saw Humphrey and Martha reconcile on Saint Marie and celebrate their re-engagement with some familiar faces from Death In Paradise.

Following the announcement, director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt said: “I’m beyond excited to return to Shipton Abbott for both a Christmas special and second series of Beyond Paradise.

“The response from BBC viewers to series one has been a joy to see and, like its millions of fans, I’m intrigued to find out what new mysteries lie in store for Humphrey, Martha and the team.”

The series will once again be produced by Red Planet Pictures and is co-commissioned with BritBox International.

Executive producer Tim Key said: “We’ve been blown away by the audience response to the show and are so happy that people have taken it to their hearts.

“We can’t wait to get our amazing cast back together to continue the story – and to be able to pay a visit to Shipton Abbott at Christmas is even better.”

Beyond Paradise cast members also confirmed for series two include Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd.

The Beyond Paradise Christmas special will air during the 2023 festive season while series two will land next year.