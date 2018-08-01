Terrestrial telly is churning out a hefty schedule of repeats this month but there's plenty of drama, docs, new series and films on offer via Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Sky Atlantic.

Better Call Saul, Insatiable, Jack Ryan - here's what's new to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sky Atlantic for August

Like Father arrives on Netflix today - the film stars Bell as a workaholic who ends up on her honeymoon cruise with her estranged dad (played by Kelsey Grammar) after she's ditched at the altar.

You can also catch Insatiable, the series which has caused controversy in recent weeks thanks to its trailer, on August 10. Read more about it here: Criticism of fat-shaming is 'embedded within the show' - Netflix defends Insatiable following petition to have it cancelled

The highly anticipated fourth season of Netflix original series Better Call Saul returns on August 7 with episodes landing every Tuesday and films including A Fish Called Wanda, Mississippi Burning, Jason Bourne, The Secret Life of Pets and the wonderful Loving Vincent arrive across the month.

Over on Amazon Prime there are two exciting additions. All or Nothing: Manchester City is a behind the scenes docuseries giving fans a glimpse into the historic club, coach Pep Guardiola and the personal stories of the players in a Premier League winning year. You can binge on all eight episodes from August 17.

Also, Jack Ryan lands on Amazon Prime on August 31. The series, based on Tom Clancy's creation, stars John Krasinski as Ryan, an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time.

Here's a lovely long list of what's on offer this month:

AUGUST 1

Switched, Netflix

This Netflix Original series charts how high schooler Ayumi's perfect world evaporates when her envious classmate Zenko somehow steals her body, her boyfriend and her life.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Netflix

A Fish Called Wanda (1988), Netflix

Written by John Cleese this 1998 heist flick stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Kline and Michael Palin as a gang of diamond thieves who double cross each other.

Touch of Evil (1958), Netflix

Written, directed by and co-starring Orson Welles it's one of his best works and also stars Charlton Heston, Janet Leigh, Joseph Calleia, Akim Tamiroff and Marleen Dietrich.

Mississippi Burning (1988), Netflix

Alan Parker's 1988 drama is a take on the Ku Klux Klan's 1964 murders of three civil rights workers. It stars Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe and Frances McDormand.

Jason Bourne (2016), Netflix

Action-packed fourth instalment in the series starring Matt Damon, Tomy Lee Jones, Vincent Cassel, Alicia Vikander, Riz Ahmed and Julia Stiles.

Spy Game (2001), Netflix

Robert Redford and Brad Pitt play a CIA operative and his protege who goes rogue.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008), Netflix

Kevin Smith's 2008 comedy stars Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks as mates who decide to solve their money troubles by making a homemade porn movie. But can things remain platonic between them after they have sex for cash?

Infernal Affairs, Infernal Affairs II, Infernal Affairs III

You can watch the entire Hong Kong crime thriller series in a row.

AUGUST 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Netflix

Netflix film - faking his death to escape the realities of his uneventful life worked out well for Brij Mohan -- until he was sentenced to death for his own murder.

Like Father, Netflix

Netflix film - after she's left at the altar, a workaholic executive ends up on her honeymoon cruise with her estranged father. Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammar star.

Cocaine Coast, Netflix

Netflix Original series. In 1980s Galicia, Spain, a young fisherman becomes a prosperous cocaine smuggler by providing Latin American suppliers with a European entry point.

Marching Orders, Netflix

Netflix Original docu-series following the Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats as they fight to keep their spots on the field, memorize routines, balance their academic careers, and maintain their social lives.

Shooter: Season 3, Netflix

Netflix Original. When an archenemy reveals information about Bob Lee's father, the veteran sniper is drawn into a conspiracy that strikes too close to home. From August 3 – new episodes every Friday.

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3, Netflix

Netflix Kids. Whether by land, air or sea, the Dinotrux tackle some of their biggest builds ever while facing the double threat of brothers D-Structs and D-Stroy.

AUGUST 4

Hot Fuzz (2007), Netflix

The hilarious second instalment in Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as police officers attempting to solve a series of mysterious deaths in a rural West Country village.

Pride and Prejudice (2005), Netflix

It's the one with Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennett and Matthew Macfadyen as the brooding Mr Darcy. Donald Sutherland and Brenda Blethyn are sublime as Mr and Mrs Bennett and the cast also boasts Talulah Riley, Rosamund PIke, Carey Mulligan, Jena Malone and Claudie Blakeley.

On Children, Netflix

Netflix Original sci-fi, fantasy drama. These uncanny tales reveal a world where individuals face the tragic consequences of social pressure, parental oppression and family dysfunction.

Mr Sunshine, Netflix

A young boy who ends up in the U.S. after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman. From August 4 – new episodes every Saturday

Flavors of Youth: International Version, Netflix

Netflix Original Anime. Memories in a bowl of steaming noodles, a fading beauty finding her way and a bittersweet first love -- all in these stories of city life in China.

AUGUST 5

Loving Vincent (2017), Netflix

Stunningly rendered, it's the world's first fully oil panted feature film. Written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Wlechman.

AUGUST 6

Chesapeake Shores: Season 3, Netflix

Drama series based on the novel series by Sherryl Woods. Abby O'Brien Winters returns to her hometown from New York to save her sister's inn from foreclosure. She reconnects with her first love who may give her a second chance. From August 6 – new episodes Mondays

AUGUST 7

Better Call Saul: Season 4

A shocking death propels Jimmy deeper into the criminal world -- and closer to his life as Saul Goodman. From August 7 – new episodes Tuesdays

AUGUST 9

Lone Survivor (2013), Netflix

Based on the New York Times bestseller, it tells the story of four Navy SEALs ambushed on a mission in a remote region of Afghanistan. Peter Berg directors and Mark Wahlberg leads a cast which also includes Emile Hirsch, Ben Foster and Eric Bana.

Perdida, Netflix

Netflix film. A policewoman whose childhood friend disappeared in Patagonia years ago starts a new search to find answers, and soon finds her own life in danger.

AUGUST 10

The Package, Netflix

Netflix film - when five teens go on a spring break camping trip, an unfortunate accident sets off a race against time to save their friend’s most prized possession.

Zion, Netflix

Netflix Original documentary. Born without legs and stuck in foster care for years, teenager Zion Clark hopes to overcome his circumstances and become a competitive wrestler.

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia, Netflix

From fangs to claws to venomous stings, they all wield deadly weapons. But which creature will be crowned the fiercest of all?

Afflicted, Netflix

Original series. Baffling symptoms. Controversial diagnoses. Costly treatments. Seven people with chronic illnesses search for answers -- and relief. Diagnosed with a brain aneurism, Derek decides to embrace life by traveling around the world with a friend, but their journey soon takes a dark turn.

All About The Washingtons, Netflix

Netflix Original series. Hip-hop icon Rev. Run stars opposite wife Justine in this scripted comedy about one couple’s attempts at balancing work, romance and family chaos.

Insatiable, Netflix

Netflix Original series. In this darkly comic series, a disgraced civil lawyer turned beauty pageant coach takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client.

La Casa De Las Flores, Netflix

Netflix Original series. The outward perfection of a family-run flower business hides a dark side rife with dysfunctional secrets in this darkly humorous comedy series.

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker, Netflix

Comedy. With his signature one-liners and drawings, Demetri Martin muses on doughnut holes, dogs, sports bars, the alphabet's most aggressive letters and more.

The Ponysitters Club, Netflix

Netflix Kids - A young horse enthusiast teams up with her best friends to rescue and rehabilitate animals on her family's beloved ranch.

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7, Netflix

Netflix Kids - After saving Shiro and defeating Lotor, the Paladins are finally able to set a course for Earth. After a perilous journey, they discover that their home planet is not how they left it.

AUGUST 12

The Party (2017), Netflix

Kirstin Scott Thomas plays Janet, who has just been appointed to a key position in the shadow cabinet, and she and husband Bill (the wonderful Timothy Spall) invite a few close friends (including the equally wonderful Patricia Clarkson as Janet's best friend) around to celebrate. But Bill suddenly makes an announcement that provokes a series of revelations.

AUGUST 15

Blackadder Series 3 (1987) and Series 4 (1989)

Enjoy the Ben Elton and Richard Curtis-penned Blackadder the Third, set during the Georgian era, and starring Rowan Atkinson, Tony Robinson, Hugh Laurie and Helen Atkinson-Wood with Stephen Fry and Miranda Richardson in guest roles, as well as the fourth series, Blackadder Goes Forth, which is set during World War I.

AUGUST 16

The Possession (2012)

Based on a true story apparently. It's The Exorcist reminaged with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Kyra Sedgwick playing the parents of a young girl who starts to behave very worryingly after opening an old wooden box.

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Dane Cook, Kate Hudson, and Jason Biggs star in this rom com about a guy who asks his best mate to take his ex girlfriend out on a bad date to make her realise how great her ex boyfriend is.

Endless Love (2014)

Unfortunately not the 1981 original. It stars Alex Pettyfer and Gabriella Wilde as a modern day Romeo and Juliet kept apart by their parents.

AUGUST 17

All Or Nothing: Manchester City, Amazon Prime

A behind-the-scenes Prime Original docuseries giving fans around the world a glimpse into the historic club, its legendary coach, Pep Guardiola, and the personal stories of the players in a record setting, Premier League winning year. Narrated by Sir Ben Kingsley, all episodes lands on August 17.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Netflix

Netflix film. Lara Jean's love life goes from imaginary to out of control when her secret letters to every boy she’s ever fallen for are mysteriously mailed out.

The Motive, Netflix

Film - an aspiring writer with no imagination seeks inspiration for his novel by manipulating the lives of his neighbors so that he can write about them.

Ultraviolet, Netflix

Netflix Original series. In this offbeat crime series, an online community of amateur sleuths uses an unconventional mashup of high-tech and low-tech methods to solve cases.

Disenchantment, Netflix

Netflix Original series. This animated series from Matt Groening follows the misadventures of a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion and her personal demon

Magic For Humans, Netflix

Netflix Original series. From baffling people on the street to orchestrating elaborate tricks, Justin Willman blends good-natured magic with grown-up laughs.

Stay Here, Netflix

Netflix Original series. Designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate expert Peter Lorimer show property owners how to turn their short-term rentals into moneymaking showstoppers.

Pinky Malinky, Netflix

Netflix Kids. Pinky Malinky sees the bright side of everything, including being born a hot dog. With his BFFs in tow, this little wiener takes a bite out of life.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6, Netflix

Netflix Kids. Lucky and the PALs canter into more adventures with a new chapter of the Frontier Fillies. With each new challenge, Lucky, Spirit and the PALs work together as they run wild and live free.

AUGUST 21

Divergent (2014), Netflix

It's no The Hunger Games. Shailene Woodley stars in this action adventure set in the future when people are divided into factions based on their virtues. She plays a Divergent who doesn't fit in anywhere and discovers a plot by a faction leader (Kate Winslet) to destroy her kind.

AUGUST 22

The Secret Life of Pets (2016), Netflix

Charming animation from Universal about the lives of our pets when we're out and about. With voices from Louis CK, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, and Jenny Slate.

Marlon: Season 2, Netflix

Netflix Original series. Amicable exes Marlon and Ashley settle into co-parenting duties and continue to work out where they stand as friends, former flames and a family.

AUGUST 23

Great News, Netflix

Netflix Original series. Ambitious cable news producer Katie faces a whole new set of problems when her overbearing mother lands an internship on the very same show.

Deadwind, Netflix

Original series. Just months after a tragic loss, detective Sofia Karppi investigates the murder of a woman with ties to a Helsinki construction company.

Follow This, Netflix

Netflix Original documentary. Follow the reporters at BuzzFeed as they probe topics ranging from quirky internet crazes to safe injection spaces for opioid users.

AUGUST 24

The After Party, Netflix

Film - When an aspiring rapper goes viral for the wrong reasons, he thinks his career is sunk. But a wild party gives him one more chance to make it right.

Ghoul, Netflix

Original series. A newly minted military interrogator arrives at a covert detention center to discover that some of the terrorists held there are not of this world.

The Innocents, Netflix

Netflix Original. When a teenage couple runs away to be together, the extraordinary gift they possess unleashes powerful forces intent on dividing them forever.

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time, Netflix

Netflix Original comedy from comedian Bert Kreischer who regales the audience at the Trocadero Theatre in Philadelphia with stories about zip-lining with his family, his daughter practicing softball with an imaginary ball, and upstaging ex-NBA player Ralph Sampson at a childhood basketball camp.

Ask The StoryBots: Season 2, Netflix

Netflix Kids. How do ears hear -- and why can't I eat dessert all the time? The StoryBots tackle these and other tough questions in an all-new season of asks.

AUGUST 26

Bad Moms (2016), Netflix

Three overworked mothers break out of their daily grind for a bit of craic. Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, and Kristen Bell star.

AUGUST 27

US Open from August 26-September 11, Amazon Prime

The US Open Tennis Championships will be available to Prime members in Ireland from August 27 at no additional cost.

AUGUST 29

Ride Along (2014), Netflix

A spin on the buddy cop flick, Kevin Hart plays a security guard desperate to impress his potential brother-in-law (Ice Cube) who is a fully fledged cop. Cube takes him on a ride-along for the day, with the intention of scaring the bejaysus out of him. Hart thinks it's his opportunity to shine.

AUGUST 30

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016), Netflix

Who's the daddy? Is it Patrick Dempsey or Colin Firth? The third instalment is just as charming as the previous two, thanks in the main to Renee Zellweger.

AUGUST 31

Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime

Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) is an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. Wendell Pierce, and Abbie Cornish also star.

Las leyes de la termodinámica, Netflix

Jilted by his girlfriend, a man likens his lack of luck in love to the laws of thermodynamics in this documentary-like romantic comedy.

Inside The Criminal Mind, Netflix

Original series. Explore the psychological machinations and immoral behavior that define the most nefarious types of criminals.

Ozark: Season 2, Netflix

Netflix Original series - The Byrdes face danger from every side as the cartel, the Snells and the Langmores all threaten to bring down the new life they’ve built in the Ozarks.

Paradise PD, Netflix

Netflix Original. From "Brickleberry" creators Roger Black and Waco O'Guin comes this adult animated comedy about a backwater Southern-fried police department.

Ultimate Beastmaster Great Britain: Survival of the Fittest

Netflix Original. An inspirational group of new contestants who have overcome significant adversity come together to take on the world's toughest obstacle course.

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2, Netflix

Netflix Original comedy. Promising up-and-coming comedians delivers a rapid fire series of stand-up performances.

Also landing in August:

Meteor Garden, Netflix

Dong Shancai is determined to excel at her dream university, where she encounters an elite clique of dashing, popular high-achievers -- and finds love. New episodes landing this month.

Power: Season 5

New episodes arriving on Mondays.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3

Netflix Family. As the trolls turn a new enemy into a friend, Poppy trains Branch in "hair-jitsu," Smidge woos a crush and DJ Suki learns to throw the best party ever.

Love All You Have Left, Amazon Prime

Love All You Have Left is the story of a woman who is distraught after the death of her young daughter. One day when she goes to investigate some noise in her attic she finds a teenage girl living there who says her name is Anne Frank.

6 Dynamic Laws For Success, Amazon Prime

Hidden in the pages of the self-help book "6 Dynamic Laws for Success (In Life, Love & Money)," an ex-used car salesman discovers a coded message purportedly revealing the location of 2.4 million dollars from a robbery gone bad.

Citizen Clark, Amazon Prime

For fifty years, former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark has challenged the abuses of U.S. power and championed the causes of human rights.

Bedford Wives, Amazon Prime

Set in the lavish but seedy Johannesburg East suburb, Bedfordview, Bedford Wives follows the lives of four women, and a community of Bedfordview criminals who on the surface, exude pristine and perfect lives, but behind closed doors, are revealed to have skeletons and secrets…

Ballers, Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV

HBO's series about a retired NFL player who becomes the financial manager of other NFL players. Starring Swayne Johnson.

Insecure, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

Critically acclaimed comedy drama which draws from Issa Rae's acclaimed web series Awkward Black Girl.

Online Editors