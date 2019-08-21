Belfast drag queen Blu Hydrangea to star in UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race

The other queens, who have been "handpicked for their huge slaying potential by Mama Ru herself" are Baga Chipz, Crystal, Cheryl Hole, Divina De Campo, Gothy Kendoll, Sum Ting Wong, Scaredy Kat, The Vivienne and Vinegar Strokes.

Blu Hydrangea said that her drag name comes from the bush in her garden.

"My nanny told me that you have to plant it with a rusty nail so that it turns into a beautiful blue hydrangea. I love that story of like, something coming from like, a rusty, dirty nail into something beautiful, which is kind of like me," she said.

Well, she’s the most glam GCSE art project we’ve ever seen! Meet Belfast’s Blu Hydrangea, the queen whose strength lies in her mug. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/qpfuOwxtua — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 21, 2019

"Blue Hydrangea is like a GCSE art project. She is the queen of the make-up brush and my strength lies in my mug.

"I love to be outside of the box, and not just like one of those queens that says they're outside of the box, I like to actually be outside of the box.

"I know that Michelle and Ru are going to be looking for someone that is polished and put together and will wear that crown and just look gorgeous and that's me.

She added: "I'm just a friendly, nice queen, I don't like that bitchiness. I guess I am competitive. I mean, in Belfast, the only way that you can make yourself known on the scene is to do a few competitions and I may have a crown or two and hopefully I will walk away with the biggest crown of them all.

"The challenge in Drag Race that I would probably struggle with the most is bound to be a comedy challenge I don't find myself overly funny. Hopefully the world does, but I don't think I am."

The 23-year-old drag queen used her introductory VT to highlight the ongoing campaign for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

"It's hard to be gay person in Belfast," she said. "My partner and I have been together for, like four and a half years and I would love to marry him but it's just not even legal."

Celebrity guest judges for the UK series include Maisie Williams, Cheryl and Andrew Garfield, while Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be on rotating judging duties.

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard and his brother, Love Island star Curtis, will be superstar coaches alongside British singer and producer MNEK, while Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly will be celebrity guests for the show's Snatch Game challenge, which sees the drag queens do their best impersonations of famous figures of their choice.

RuPaul said: "Each of the UK queens is so unique, so courageous and so special. I can't wait for the UK - and the world - to fall in love with them the same way I did."

All 10 queens will be taking part in Manchester Pride on August 24 for their first official appearance.

The US series of the show has been a hit around the world and has won a string of Emmys.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three.

