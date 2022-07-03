| 11.9°C Dublin

Behind the scenes of the Wogan show: ‘Excuse me sir, do you realise you have Lee Marvin on your roof rack?’

A tumbling Maeve Binchy, a drunken George Best, an imperious Vanessa Redgrave... a former researcher on TV’s ‘Wogan’ reflects on starry guests 30 years after the series ended

Even Maeve Binchy might have baulked at the melodrama of the plot line: best-selling author collapses on ‘live’ TV show.

As the novelist from Dalkey rushed down the narrow, spiral staircase to the stage where chat show host Terry Wogan awaited her arrival, the previous guest – a centenarian in a wheelchair – was being manoeuvred up the stairs.

