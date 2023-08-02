BBC’s celebrity filled All-Ireland football final coverage reaches 800,000 UK viewers

Patrick Kielty, Dara Ó Briain, Paul Mescal and Adrian Dunbar were among the panel analysing Dublin versus Kerry.

BBC’s live coverage of Sunday’s All-Ireland Gaelic football brought the game to 800,000 viewers in the UK at one point.

In what was the first BBC national broadcast of the football showpiece, figures peaked at 800,000 as viewers watched Dublin defeat holders Kerry by 1-15 to 1-13.

BBC Northern Ireland had already shown the All-Ireland hurling final the previous week, as well as the semi-final stages for both the football and hurling championships.

Irish stars join All-Ireland Final coverage in BBC first

The coverage, anchored by Galway native Sarah Mulkerrins, has been well-received, with regular commentators Thomas Niblock and Philly McMahon joined by a host of notable pundits, including former Tyrone All-Ireland winning football manager Mickey Harte.

For Sunday’s final, they were also joined by a panel of notable Irish comedy and television stars.

Co Fermanagh’s Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar and new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty from Co Down joined Co Wicklow comedian Dara Ó Briain and Normal People actor Paul Mescal.

Mescal, a former intercounty minor star with his native Kildare, revealed he had lined up against some of Dublin’s All-Ireland winning stars during his playing career.

BBC's coverage was anchored by Galway native Sarah Mulkerrins

"For a lot of us, it was the defining factor of my childhood and teenage years. I’ve marked Con O’Callaghan, (Ryan) Basquel and Cormac Costello,” he told the BBC.

“They are fantastic footballers, but they’re very difficult to mark.”

Mescal added that he missed playing the game, and said acting and football didn’t always dovetail conveniently.

"The world of acting and Gaelic football don’t seem to match up very well,” he said.

"I broke my jaw two days before starting my final year of drama school and that was the nail in the coffin.”

Patrick Kielty, who was a member of Down's 1987 All-Ireland winning minor side, described the final as “a bucket list event” for many inside and outside of Ireland.

“This is the Irish Superbowl,” he told the BBC.

Dara Ó Briain made reference to a tribute to the late Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor that was played on the big screen at Croke Park.

"The country is in mourning still because we all knew her and we all loved her and it’s (Croke Park) as good a spot as any to find all of Ireland together to mark that,” he said.

Figures for RTÉ show an average of 971,000 were watching their coverage of the match via The Sunday Game Live, while there were 181,000 streams on the RTÉ Player.

The RTÉ2 audience represented a share of 77pc of those watching TV in Ireland at the time. The numbers peaked at 1,096,000 at 5.06pm as the final whistle in the nail-biting contest neared.