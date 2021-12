The first-look image shows Oliver in the role of Frances, a spoken word poet (Photo: BBC)

The first official image from upcoming drama Conversations with Friends has been unveiled by the BBC.

The drama stars Alison Oliver as Frances and Sasha Lane as her best friend Bobbi.

The adaptation of Sally Rooney’s first novel is directed by Normal People’s Lenny Abrahamson and His Dark Materials’ Leanne Welham.

There has been no official air date confirmed yet.