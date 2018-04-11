Entertainment TV News

Wednesday 11 April 2018

BBC presenter in hilarious blooper as he plunges into swimming pool during interview

Mike Bushell gets a little wet during an interview with UK swimmers
Mike Bushell gets a little wet during an interview with UK swimmers
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell created a classic blooper this morning as he fell into a swimming pool during an interview.

Bushell was attempting to interview UK swimmers who are competing in the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast when the accident happened.

The pool had a step which the presenter failed to see and as he turned to interview the swimmers he stepped down into the deep part of the pool.

He just about managed to save his microphone.

But not his pride.

The swimmers could not contain themselves and neither could viewers, who took to Twitter to have a good laugh at Mike's expense.

"I didn't see the step!" he declared.  "Sorry about that.

"Well that's given you all a good laugh.  Just look before you get in a swimming pool in future.

"All the people watching here are literally on the floor."

Online Editors

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment