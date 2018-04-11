BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell created a classic blooper this morning as he fell into a swimming pool during an interview.

BBC presenter in hilarious blooper as he plunges into swimming pool during interview

Bushell was attempting to interview UK swimmers who are competing in the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast when the accident happened.

The pool had a step which the presenter failed to see and as he turned to interview the swimmers he stepped down into the deep part of the pool. He just about managed to save his microphone.

This, from Mike Bushell on BBC Breakfast, is the most joyous thing you will see all day. pic.twitter.com/rVphkZCOJD — Ryan Wilson (@rhwilson83) April 11, 2018

But not his pride. The swimmers could not contain themselves and neither could viewers, who took to Twitter to have a good laugh at Mike's expense.

🤣 In case you missed it... 😱 What a recovery from Mike Bushell! #MikeFallsIn #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/c9OVGdtFxb — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 11, 2018

"I didn't see the step!" he declared. "Sorry about that. "Well that's given you all a good laugh. Just look before you get in a swimming pool in future.

Good morning to everyone especially Mike Bushell who tried to present the news and fell straight in the swimming pool — Abbey (@baileysbarlow) April 11, 2018

"All the people watching here are literally on the floor."

Anybody else just see @BBCBreakfast ‘s mike bushell go under trying to interview the swimmers!! That was amazing 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 swimmers could barely contain themselves #bbcsport #CommonwealthGames #greatstarttotheday. Hero for carrying on Mike!! — Richard Pepperell (@rich_pepperell) April 11, 2018

A gold medal there for Mike Bushell in the diving on #bbcbreakfast , the joys of live television 😀🥇 — Paul 17,410,742 (@paul976431) April 11, 2018

