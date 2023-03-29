Baz Ashmawy shuts down rumoured Late Late Show double act with Lucy Kennedy

Ryan Tubridy will step down as host of the RTÉ talk show in May, leaving viewers wondering who will take over the reins next season

Baz Ashmawy has put the rumours that he will be the new co-presenter of The Late Late Show with Lucy Kennedy to bed.

Dozens of names have been thrown into the ring since the announcement – including Claire Byrne, Tommy Tiernan, and Doireann Garrihy – while RTÉ insiders have also teased that show bosses are on the hunt for a duo to front the series.

One twosome reportedly being considered for the gig is Baz Ashmawy and Lucy Kennedy, who previously worked presenting a breakfast radio show on RTÉ.

But DIY SOS star Baz shut down the speculation, explaining that he hasn’t been contacted by anyone at RTÉ about the job for the time being.

“I love Lucy and I don’t know about her, but no one has spoken to me about it. I think it’s just people having a little bit of fun and mixing up the bookies a bit,” he said.

“I think people are just very excited at the moment about the Late Late Show. It seems to be the main obsession and I think they’re just throwing everybody’s name into the mix.”

The 47-year-old noted that it was “very sweet” that people were betting on him to be the next Late Late Show presenter.

And while it may not be him sitting in RTÉ’s Donnybrook studios every Friday night, he hopes the role goes to “the best person” for the job.

“There’s loads of really great talent in Ireland and a lot of them are my friends. I think all the people they’re talking about are all really good candidates.

“I love all of them – Claire (Byrne), Jennifer (Zamparelli), Deirdre O’Kane - and there are lots of great lads too.”