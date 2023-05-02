Baz Ashmawy on his chances of becoming next RTE Late Late Show host: ‘There are a lot of good candidates’

Presenter Baz Ashmawy says he has not been contacted by RTE in relation to the Late Late Show hosting gig.

Ashmawy is one of several named in the mix to take over from Ryan Tubridy when he stands down from the flagship show later this month.

“No one has ever talked to me about the Late Late,” he says. “I’m excited about it so see who gets it. I don’t think it will be me… I am sure they will make a decision very soon. There are a lot of good candidates out there and a nice new fresh approach would put some good energy into it.”

Ashmawy, who hosts the hugely popular DIY SOS, says many underestimates how difficult a presenting gig the Late Late Show is.

“As a presenter I am telling you it is juggling grenades to do a two-hour live show. And in fairness to Ryan, maybe one Christmas special there was a fluff but apart from that…I think people underestimate what a big, big challenge it is so whoever gets it good luck to them.”

Asked what broadcaster he would like to see land the presenting job he replied, “I have too many friends and can’t pick favourites.”

Ashmawy is currently filming a new drama comedy Faithless in County Wicklow. The six-part series is co-written by and stars Ashmawy and will air on Virgin Media next year.

It follows Irish-Egyptian dad, Sam, as he raises his three young daughters alone in the wake of his wife's sudden and unexpected death.

It is a passion project for the presenter, who began his career as an actor before being cast on travel show How Low Can You Go, and has been in the works for five years. "This is my baby, so I love it and it has been a long time coming. Seeing it come together has been strange and rewarding,” he says. “I started writing the pilot five years ago… it has changed a lot since then.”

“I have never written anything before or acted in anything before, so it was a hard sell for people sometimes,” he says.

The series also stars Art Campion, who played sexy priest Father Peter Conway in Derry Girls, and acclaimed actress Eleanor Methven who starred in The Boxer.

Tubridy will finish up as host on May 26thseveral days before he turns 50. Claire Byrne, Brendan O'Connor, Patrick Kielty and Sarah McInerney have all been suggested as replacements.

Last month, Graham Norton said he would have no interest in hosting the Friday night programme. "That job is such a hard gig" he said on Brendan O'Connor's radio show.

"I chip away at a very silly bit of show business, and I talk to actors and musicians... with the Late Late Show you have to cover so much stuff. You have to be across so many things and the changes of tone."