Irish actor Barry Keoghan is to star in HBO's new $250m (€215m) mini series 'Chernobyl'.

Barry Keoghan 'waiting for the right roles' as he films HBO's $250m 'Chernobyl' series

The drama is set around the 1986 nuclear disaster and stars 'Mad Men's' Jared Harris and Emily Watson.

The five part mini-series is currently being shot in Lithuania and will focus on the tragedy and subsequent investigation that took place.

It also features renowned Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard.

Keoghan has become more discerning about the roles he selects in recent years.

"I'm in Lithuania shooting ... and waiting for news on something big," he told the Irish Independent.

"I have turned down a lot this year waiting for the right thing to come along, so fingers crossed."

The 25-year-old's rise in the film industry has been meteoric.

He started out in 'Love/Hate' as the infamous cat killer, and has gone on to star in global blockbuster's such as Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' and acclaimed arthouse films including Yorgos Lanthimos's 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer'.

Earlier this year, he was presented with an Oscar Wilde Award acknowledging his achievements.

He was presented with the gong by Colin Farrell, who spoke of the "insurmountable loss" Keoghan had endured during his childhood.

The Summerhill native spent five years in foster care after his mother died of a heroin overdose.

"Heroin came into Dublin, and it caught every family," he said. "My mother was one of the unlucky ones. She got caught on it, then she passed away."

The actor is one of several personalities to appear in photographer Barry McCall's new portrait series for Ivy Dawson Street - the sister restaurant of the London brasserie.

The series also features Patrick 'Rala' O'Reilly, the former IRFU kit man and model Aoife Walsh.

"I've actually eaten in The Ivy in London," Keoghan said. "I love their shepherd's pie. I'm a guy with simple tastes."

He's not alone; the dish has a cult following with Tracey Emin, David Walliams and the late Roger Moore all swearing by it. Ivy Dawson Street's reservation lines open on July 3.

Irish Independent