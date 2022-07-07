Barry Keoghan out to prove he’s ‘Top Boy’ with new Netflix role

Hollywood star Barry Keoghan has nabbed a leading role on the award-winning Netflix series ‘Top Boy.’

The Dublin-born Marvel actor (29) is among the cast currently filming season three of the Bafta-winning show which was written and created by Ronan Bennett.

The final chapter of the popular series has begun production in London as Keoghan joins cast regulars Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson and Simbi Ajikawo.

Another new Irish addition to the cast this year will be Brian Gleeson of Peaky Blinders fame. Along with Keoghan, the pair will take on the parts of new characters Jonny and Tadgh.

The Netflix series tells the story of two seasoned drug dealers operating on the gritty streets of London whose pursuit of power and money is threatened by a ruthless hustler.

The first four episodes of the series will be directed by Myriam Raja, who previously worked on season one alongside Will Stefan Smith, who will be in charge of the final two episodes.

The show originally aired on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013 before it was cancelled by the station but then rebooted by the streaming service in 2019.

Meanwhile, it’s a busy time ahead for Irish star Keoghan, who confirmed last month that he is due to become a first-time father this year with partner Alyson Sandro.

Posting on Instagram on Father’s Day, he shared a photo of a baby scan alongside a mum saying, ‘The daddy of all daddies’ alongside the words: “Honestly feel like crying.”

In March, the couple shared a picture from their gender reveal party, which showed that they were expecting a little boy together but he declined to comment until last month.

One star who has really garnered the attention of the movie world, he has been consistently working in big-budget productions over the past few years including two Marvel projects.

He had an acclaimed role in Calm with Horses in 2019 and then played the part of Druig in Eternals, as Scavenger in The Green Knight and a role as Joker in The Batman.

Keoghan also worked with Brian Gleeson’s famous father Brendan earlier this year on The Banshees of Inisherin, a drama written and directed by Oscar-winner Martin McDonagh. Co-starring Colin Farrell, it is scheduled for release this October.