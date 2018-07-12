Barry Keoghan lands role FX series based on hit comic book series Y: The Last Man

Irish actor Barry Keoghan continues to make impressive strides in his career as he has just been cast in a new pilot for US TV channel FX.

Irish actor Barry Keoghan continues to make impressive strides in his career as he has just been cast in a new pilot for US TV channel FX.

The Dubliner (25) will play the lead role in Y: The Last Man, based on the hit comic book series of the same name about the last surviving human, Yorrick, with a Y chromosome.

The comic books follow Yorrick as he sets out to find out what caused the plague which wiped out the male chromosome.

Keoghan will portray the main character and will star opposite Under The Tuscan Sun actress Diane Lane, 28 Weeks Later star Imogen Poots and Lashana Lynch and Juliana Canfield.

Poots will star as Yorrick's sister, Hero Brown, who is nursing a personal trauma that often means she crosses personal and professional lines while Lane will play Senator Jennifer Brown, Yorrick's mother.

Keoghan tweeted his delight at being involved in the show, saying he was "proud to bring this to the screen".

Big year: Barry Keoghan in Killing of a Sacred Deer Barry Keoghan as Martin in The Killing Of A Sacred Deer.

The actor has come a long way from some of his earliest roles in Fair City and Love/Hate.

He is perhaps best known for his work in the films Dunkirk and The Killing of A Sacred Deer.

Looking to the future: Barry Keoghan has been tipped as one to watch

This week, he was among several Irish celebrities who were invited to attend a garden party to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Ireland.

He shared a photo of himself meeting the royal couple, where he was standing alongside fellow actors Moe Dunford and Caitriona Balfe and joked that Prince Harry had met the "king of Ireland".

Online Editors