Barry Chuckle, one half of Chuckle Brothers comedy duo, has died aged 73

Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died aged 73, his manager has confirmed.

Barry, born Barry David Eilliot, was the older brother of Paul Harman Elliott (70), and they were best known for starring in the BBC series ChuckleVision which ran from 1987 to 2009.

They also starred in ChuckleHounds, Chuckle Maths, and had recently signed up to Chuckle Time on Channel 5.

It would have marked their TV comeback almost a decade after Chuckle Vision ended and was due to air for 12 episodes.

Channel 5 said the hour-long show would be “good-natured family entertainment”.

The Chuckle Brothers won the talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967. The Rotherham double-act’s BBC series ChuckleVision ran for 21 series from 1987 to 2009.

