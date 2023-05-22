Bar promises free shots every time Patrick Kielty mentions his home town on Late Late Show

In other Late Late news, Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis inadvertently sparked concern for Ryan Tubridy’s wellbeing after the posted a tribute to the outgoing host

A bar has promised customers free shots every time Patrick Kielty mentions his home town on the Late Late Show.

The comedian from Dundrum, Co Down, said he was “absolutely thrilled” after being announced as the new host of RTE’s flagship Late Late Show on Saturday.

Punters at the Dundrum Inn are likely to be equally pleased if the comic mentions his home town, after the bar posted on social media that “every time Paddy Kielty mentions Dundrum on the Late Late show – we will set a round of shots up in the bar”.

The post stressed that the offer would be for customers over the age of 18 only.

“Nothing like a bit of good news to get us in the mood for a party,” the post continued.

It also said it would have the Late Late Show on in the bar to mark the occasion.

“Congratulations Paddy – you’ve already made a lot of people happy and a bar manager nervous.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The popular comedian has taken over the role after Ryan Tubridy announced he was stepping down.

He becomes the long-running RTE show’s fourth full-time host, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Tubridy. His first show will be in September.

Kielty (52) said he was delighted by the news, and emphasised that he had big shoes to fill.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show," he said.

"To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.”

Meanwhile, actress Jamie Lee Curtis accidentally sparked concern for Ryan Tubridy after sharing a social media tribute.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing with the Late Late Show host ahead of his final night on the RTE job this Friday.

She thanked the presenter for his work on the show as she shared how he’ll be missed when Kielty.

“Hey @instatubridy YOU WILL BE MISSED! Thank you for the light you brought so many!” the 64-year-old wrote.

Many fans flooded the comments section with messages thanking the Halloween actor for sharing her love for the talk show and Irish talent with her 5.3m followers.

However, others were alarmed by the post and began to send their condolences to Jamie Lee as they thought her pal Ryan had died.

“Oh no, so (sorry) for his family’s loss,” one person wrote, before another cleared things up, saying: “He’s not dead? He just left the Late Late Show”.

“Copy. Have no clue who he is, glad he is ok though,” the original poster replied.

Another admitted: “I had to do a bit of research because I thought he passed away. But he’s just no longer hosting a late night talk show. Even if I’m not familiar with the series or the host, this was still a lovely tribute to his time there.

And someone else mused how it was “such a sad day” for Jamie Lee before they were corrected by an RTÉ viewer.