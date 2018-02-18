**Scroll down for the nominees and winners list**

BAFTAs 2018 winners: Saoirse Ronan loses out on Best Actress to Frances McDormand as Three Billboards wins five gongs

Saoirse Ronan has lost out on the Best Actress BAFTA to Frances McDormand while Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri had won five awards, including Best Film.

Ronan (23) was up for the gong for her role in Greta Gerwig's coming of age story Lady Bird, but faced tough competition from McDormand for Three Billboards as well as Annette Bening for Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Margot Robbie for I Tonya, and British actress Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water. It has been a tough playing field this awards season for Saoirse, who has been nominated for her third Oscar. While she took home the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Golden Globe in January, McDormand won the Best Actress Drama Golden Globe. Saoirse lost out on the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy to Margot Robbie while Frances McDormand won the overall Best Actress award. McDormand and Robbie are also up for Best Actress at the Oscars as well as Meryl Streep and Sally Hawkins for The Post and The Shape of Water respectively.

After a sober red carpet as stars and activists donned black to highlight harassment and violence against women and the Time's Up movement, the BAFTAs 2018 ceremony took place at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Joanna Lumley.

Scroll down for the full list of winners. Read more: Oscars 2018 predictions: Can Saoirse do it? Who should win and who will win in the top categories?

Among the first winners announced was Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri which won Outstanding British Film. Sam Rockwell secured a second award for the film for Best Supporting Actor and the film also won Best Original Screenplay for McDonagh. McDormand was then announced Best Actress winner for her role in the film and it also won the big prize - Best Film, securing five of its nine nominations. Read more: Three Billboards’ Sam Rockwell dedicates supporting actor Bafta to Alan Rickman

Alison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya. Gary Oldman, meanwhile, won Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, beating Daniel Day Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Jamie Bell, and Timothee Chalamet.

Kaluuya was chosen by the public as the winner of the EE Rising Star Award. The Shape of Water won Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro and The Shape of Water.

Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water won three of its 12 nominations while Billboards secured five of its nine. Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, McDonagh said, "I s**t myself every time! And even more so tonight. It's crazy. It's gone kind of wild and it's fantastic. We were happy with the film to begin with so it's lovely that people have taken it to heart."

Speaking about the film being used by activists to highlight the lack of progress at Grenfell he said he was "thrilled". "You couldn't ask for any more than a sort of angry film to be adopted by protest," he told Edith Bowman. "Them choosing the red and the climactic statements is amazing."

Read more: BAFTA viewers brand Jennifer Lawrence 'rude' over her response to compliment from host Joanna Lumley Billboards star Sam Rockwell said worked with Martin for the third time was "amazing", and added, "He's also very good looking which is kind of annoying." Ridley Scott was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship.

Winners in BOLD as they are announced: Outstanding British Film:

Darkest Hour The Death of Stalin God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth Paddington 2 Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Best Film: Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour Dunkirk The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri Best Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool ​Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Best Actress: Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri Margot Robbie, I, Tonya Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird Best Director: Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049 Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri Best Original Screenplay: Get Out, Jordan Peele I, Tonya, Steven Rogers Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhaigh Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby, Paul King Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World Hugh Grant, Paddington 2 Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer: The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman, Tom Meeten I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan Jawbone, Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly Best Film Not in the English Language: Elle First They Killed My Father The Handmaiden Loveless The Salesman Best Documentary: City of Ghosts I Am Not Your Negro Icarus An Inconvenient Sequel Jane Best Animated Film: Coco Loving Vincent My Life as a Courgette Best Original Music: Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat Best Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis Best Editing: Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker Dunkirk, Lee Smith The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory Best Production Design: Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau Best Costume Design: Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira Best Make Up & Hair: Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten Best Sound: Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood Best Special Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson Dunkirk, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott Star Wars: The Last Jedi War for the Planet of the Apes Best British Short Animation: Have Heart, Will Anderson Mamoon, Ben Steer Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low Best British Short Film: Aamir, Vika Evdokimenko, Emma Stone, Oliver Shuster Cowboy Dave, Colin O'Toole, Jonas Mortensen A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sorensen, Patrick Campbell Work, Aneil Karia, Scott O'Donnell Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon, John Fitzpatrick EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public Florence Pugh Josh O'Connor Tessa Thompson Timothee Chalamet Daniel Kaluuya Oscars 2018 predictions: Can Saoirse do it? Who should win and who will win in the top categories? Saoirse Ronan: 'I have always felt very, very protective over any young person that comes on to a film set' BAFTAS 2018 red carpet: Saoirse Ronan and Caitriona Balfe stun in black with Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, and Jennifer Lawrence

Online Editors