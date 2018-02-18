BAFTAs 2018 winners: Saoirse Ronan loses out on Best Actress to Frances McDormand as Three Billboards wins five gongs
Three Billboards wins Best Film
Saoirse Ronan has lost out on the Best Actress BAFTA to Frances McDormand while Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri had won five awards, including Best Film.
Ronan (23) was up for the gong for her role in Greta Gerwig's coming of age story Lady Bird, but faced tough competition from McDormand for Three Billboards as well as Annette Bening for Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Margot Robbie for I Tonya, and British actress Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water.
It has been a tough playing field this awards season for Saoirse, who has been nominated for her third Oscar. While she took home the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Golden Globe in January, McDormand won the Best Actress Drama Golden Globe. Saoirse lost out on the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy to Margot Robbie while Frances McDormand won the overall Best Actress award. McDormand and Robbie are also up for Best Actress at the Oscars as well as Meryl Streep and Sally Hawkins for The Post and The Shape of Water respectively.
After a sober red carpet as stars and activists donned black to highlight harassment and violence against women and the Time's Up movement, the BAFTAs 2018 ceremony took place at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Joanna Lumley.
Among the first winners announced was Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri which won Outstanding British Film. Sam Rockwell secured a second award for the film for Best Supporting Actor and the film also won Best Original Screenplay for McDonagh. McDormand was then announced Best Actress winner for her role in the film and it also won the big prize - Best Film, securing five of its nine nominations.
Alison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya. Gary Oldman, meanwhile, won Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, beating Daniel Day Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Jamie Bell, and Timothee Chalamet.
Kaluuya was chosen by the public as the winner of the EE Rising Star Award. The Shape of Water won Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro and The Shape of Water.
Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water won three of its 12 nominations while Billboards secured five of its nine.
Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, McDonagh said, "I s**t myself every time! And even more so tonight. It's crazy. It's gone kind of wild and it's fantastic. We were happy with the film to begin with so it's lovely that people have taken it to heart."
Speaking about the film being used by activists to highlight the lack of progress at Grenfell he said he was "thrilled".
"You couldn't ask for any more than a sort of angry film to be adopted by protest," he told Edith Bowman. "Them choosing the red and the climactic statements is amazing."
Billboards star Sam Rockwell said worked with Martin for the third time was "amazing", and added, "He's also very good looking which is kind of annoying."
Ridley Scott was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship.
Outstanding British Film:
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God's Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Best Film:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor:
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Best Actress:
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Director:
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Screenplay:
Get Out, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya, Steven Rogers
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhaigh
Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin
Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby, Paul King
Supporting Actress:
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Supporting Actor:
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer:
The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman, Tom Meeten
I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan
Jawbone, Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper
Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen
Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly
Best Film Not in the English Language:
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Best Documentary:
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Best Animated Film:
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Best Original Music:
Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer
Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Best Cinematography:
Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis
Best Editing:
Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Best Production Design:
Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
Best Costume Design:
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Best Make Up & Hair:
Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn
Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips
Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten
Best Sound:
Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Best Special Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
Dunkirk, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson
The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best British Short Animation:
Have Heart, Will Anderson
Mamoon, Ben Steer
Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
Best British Short Film:
Aamir, Vika Evdokimenko, Emma Stone, Oliver Shuster
Cowboy Dave, Colin O'Toole, Jonas Mortensen
A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sorensen, Patrick Campbell
Work, Aneil Karia, Scott O'Donnell
Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon, John Fitzpatrick
EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public
Florence Pugh
Josh O'Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothee Chalamet
Daniel Kaluuya
Online Editors
