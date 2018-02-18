Entertainment TV News

Monday 19 February 2018

BAFTAs 2018 winners: Saoirse Ronan loses out on Best Actress to Frances McDormand as Three Billboards wins five gongs

Three Billboards wins Best Film

Cast and crew of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best actress nominee Saoirse Ronan (Yui Mok/PA)
Aoife Kelly

Saoirse Ronan has lost out on the Best Actress BAFTA to Frances McDormand while Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri had won five awards, including Best Film.

Ronan (23) was up for the gong for her role in Greta Gerwig's coming of age story Lady Bird, but faced tough competition from McDormand for Three Billboards as well as Annette Bening for Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Margot Robbie for I Tonya, and British actress Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water.

It has been a tough playing field this awards season for Saoirse, who has been nominated for her third Oscar.  While she took home the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Golden Globe in January, McDormand won the Best Actress Drama Golden Globe.  Saoirse lost out on the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy to Margot Robbie while Frances McDormand won the overall Best Actress award.  McDormand and Robbie are also up for Best Actress at the Oscars as well as Meryl Streep and Sally Hawkins for The Post and The Shape of Water respectively.

Saoirse Ronan attending the EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 18, 2018. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire.
After a sober red carpet as stars and activists donned black to highlight harassment and violence against women and the Time's Up movement, the BAFTAs 2018 ceremony took place at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Joanna Lumley.

Scroll down for the full list of winners.

Among the first winners announced was Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri which won Outstanding British Film.  Sam Rockwell secured a second award for the film for Best Supporting Actor and the film also won Best Original Screenplay for McDonagh.  McDormand was then announced Best Actress winner for her role in the film and it also won the big prize - Best Film, securing five of its nine nominations.

Alison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya. Gary Oldman, meanwhile, won Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, beating Daniel Day Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Jamie Bell, and Timothee Chalamet.

Kaluuya was chosen by the public as the winner of the EE Rising Star Award.  The Shape of Water won Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro and The Shape of Water.

Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water won three of its 12 nominations while Billboards secured five of its nine. 

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, McDonagh said, "I s**t myself every time! And even more so tonight.  It's crazy.  It's gone kind of wild and it's fantastic.  We were happy with the film to begin with so it's lovely that people have taken it to heart."

Speaking about the film being used by activists to highlight the lack of progress at Grenfell he said he was "thrilled".

"You couldn't ask for any more than a sort of angry film to be adopted by protest," he told Edith Bowman.  "Them choosing the red and the climactic statements is amazing."

Billboards star Sam Rockwell said worked with Martin for the third time was "amazing", and added, "He's also very good looking which is kind of annoying."

Ridley Scott was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship.

 

Winners in BOLD as they are announced:

Outstanding British Film:

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

 

Best Film:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

 

Best Actor:

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool 

​Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

 

Best Actress:

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

 

Best Director:

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

 

Best Original Screenplay:

Get Out, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya, Steven Rogers

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

 

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory

The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhaigh

Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin

Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby, Paul King

 

Supporting Actress:

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

 

Supporting Actor:

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

 

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer:

The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman, Tom Meeten

I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan

Jawbone, Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper

Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen

Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly

 

Best Film Not in the English Language:

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

 

Best Documentary:

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

 

Best Animated Film:

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

 

Best Original Music:

Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer

Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

 

Best Cinematography:

Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis

 

Best Editing:

Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

 

Best Production Design:

Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau

 

Best Costume Design:

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

 

Best Make Up & Hair:

Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn

Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji

I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips

Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten

 

Best Sound:

Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth

Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

 

Best Special Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson

Dunkirk, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson

The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

 

Best British Short Animation:

Have Heart, Will Anderson

Mamoon, Ben Steer

Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low

 

Best British Short Film:

Aamir, Vika Evdokimenko, Emma Stone, Oliver Shuster

Cowboy Dave, Colin O'Toole, Jonas Mortensen

A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sorensen, Patrick Campbell

Work, Aneil Karia, Scott O'Donnell

Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon, John Fitzpatrick

 

EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public

Florence Pugh

Josh O'Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothee Chalamet

Daniel Kaluuya

Online Editors

