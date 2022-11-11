Bad Sisters is coming back – here’s everything you need to know about the second season of Sharon Horgan’s brilliant comedy

Sarah Greene, Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson will hopefully reprise their roles for a second season of Bad Sisters. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

If you like sisterly bonds, unbelievably stunning coastal Dublin homes and a wit that only an Irish writer could put in a script, you’re in luck. Apple TV+ has just confirmed that Bad Sisters will return for a second season.

Season one, released in August of this year, follows the Garvey sisters – Eva, Grace, Becka, Bibi and Ursula – as they navigate the mysterious death of Grace’s truly awful husband, and the tangled web he wove.

The darkly hilarious whodunnit lets us know that John Paul (not-so-lovingly nicknamed ‘The Prick’) is dead in the first episode. And the remaining nine episodes tell us exactly how it happened – with plenty of twists and laughs to be had along the way.

In a press release on November 8, executive producer and cast member Sharon Horgan said: “If you'd have told me three years ago that I'd be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I'd have said ‘yeah, that sounds about right’.

"The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don't always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”

Who can we expect to see in season two?

Horgan confirmed she’ll be back as Eva Garvey, and with any luck, her on-screen sisters will follow suit. That would mean the return of Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey, Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams, and Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn. However, it’s safe to say we won’t be seeing John Paul again unless in flashbacks, which may mean bidding adieu to Claes Bang.

If the Garvey sisters are back, that may spell the return of their friends, families and neighbours too. Though the Claffin brothers, Thomas (Brian Gleeson) and Matthew (Daryl McCormack), put an end to the insurance debacle at the end of season one, Becka’s romance with the latter could mean we’ll be seeing them again.

When is season two of Bad Sisters coming out?

The second season was announced earlier this month, just weeks after the finale streamed on Apple TV. It’s early days yet, but the show could make a return in late 2023 or the start of 2024.

What will the second season of Bad Sisters be about?

The million dollar (or euro) question is what the next season will focus on, since John Paul is dead and audiences know how (spoiler alert: Grace strangled him with pyjamas). But even though that storyline wrapped up satisfyingly, there are a few avenues show-runners could go down for season two.

Thomas Claffin’s wife, played by Seána Kerslake, gave birth to their child at the end of season one, and it would be nothing short of a treat to watch the often-flustered Thomas navigate fatherhood.

Even the aftermath of JP’s death itself would make for an interesting yarn, as Grace deals with her guilt and Becka contends with her accidental killing of JP’s mother. There’s also Ursula’s affair, Eva’s workplace drama, and Bibi’s eye trouble. And what of Grace and JP’s daughter, Blanaid (played by Saise Quinn)?

One thing is for sure: there’s plenty of scope to make the second season as twisty, fun and wholly watchable as the first.

Bad Sisters season one is available now on Apple TV+