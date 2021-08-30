Bad news day as lovable Lou Grant star Ed Asner dies aged 91

Ed Asner, the burly character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, has died aged 91.

Asner’s official Twitter account posted a note from his children: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head, goodnight, dad. We love you.”

Built like the American football player he once was, the balding Asner was a journeyman actor in films and TV when he was hired in 1970 to play Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. For seven seasons he was the rumpled boss to Moore’s ebullient Mary in the fictional Minneapolis TV newsroom where both worked. Later, he would play the role for five years on spin-off show Lou Grant.

Mary Tyler Moore was still a hit when she decided to pursue other interests and Asner went immediately into Lou Grant, his character moving from Minneapolis to Los Angeles.

Asner won three best supporting actor Emmys on Mary Tyler Moore and two best actor awards on Lou Grant. He also won Emmys for his roles in the miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man and Roots. He had more than 300 acting credits and remained active throughout his 70s and 80s in a variety of film and TV roles.

Meanwhile, the world of reggae is in mourning after the death of Lee “Scratch” Perry aged 85.

It is understood Perry died yesterday morning while staying at Noel Holmes Hospital in the Jamaican town of Lucea.

A cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Born Rainford Perry in Jamaica in 1936, the musician is widely credited with taking the reggae sound worldwide. His experiments in the studio, combining sampling and remixing, were enormously influential. He was considered one of the key figures in the creation of dub.

Among his production techniques was to smoke marijuana and exhale all over his recordings.

Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness hailed Perry’s legacy on Twitter: “My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry.”