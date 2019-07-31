Back in the game: 'Love Island' winner Greg set to return to rugby sevens action

Greg O'Shea is due to fly to London today as his new life as a 'Love Island' winner truly begins.

Greg O'Shea is due to fly to London today as his new life as a 'Love Island' winner truly begins.

He is set for a host of media engagements with Amber Gill after the Limerick rugby player and Newcastle beautician won over the viewers to triumph on the fifth season of the summer series.

It will be business as usual for the sports star before long though, as he is set to rejoin the Irish Sevens squad at the end of next month.

"The players are all very proud of Greg, how he represented himself on the show and are delighted he and Amber were voted as 'Love Island' winners for 2019," an IRFU spokesperson said yesterday.

"Greg will have commitments to 'Love Island' over the coming weeks, but the squad are all on their summer break and will return for pre-season training at the end of August as they prepare for their first season as a core side on the World Rugby Sevens Series, which kicks off in Dubai in November."

Meanwhile, Longford woman Maura Higgins, who some say single-handedly "carried" the series and finished fourth on Monday, will make her first public appearance in Ireland on August 8 at Café en Seine, on Dawson Street, in Dublin, for an event with tanning brand Bellamianta.

Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill embrace after they were named winners of the ‘Love Island’ show. Photo: Matt Frost/ITV/REX

More than half a million Irish viewers tuned in to watch the final on Monday night - beating the numbers that witnessed Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham reign supreme last year.

There have been a record-breaking 653,000 views across Virgin Media Two and its player so far, with audience numbers doubling year on year for the grand finale.

Meanwhile, the series proved to be a hit online with total live and catch-up streams currently tracking at 13 million.

On average, 372,000 people watched the show live on TV.

In the UK, more than 3.6 million people watched on as Greg (24) scooped the £50,000 (€54,500) - which he graciously shared with partner Amber (21). They beat bookies' favourites Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury to clinch the prize. A further 400,000 fans streamed the episode on non-TV devices such as phones and tablets.

And Maura and Greg weren't the only Irish stars on the show. Dublin singer Ruth Anne Cunningham's song 'The Vow' was used as the finalists came together for the 'summer ball'.

The track has climbed to number seven in the Irish iTunes chart, and 40 in the UK chart.

Irish Independent