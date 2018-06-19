Fair City kidnapper Ciaran could be returning to Carrigstown in the future, actor Johnny Ward has hinted to the Herald.

Back from the dead? Fair City kidnapper Ciaran could return says Johnny Ward

The actor (31) starred as kidnapper Ciaran Holloway, who had the entire nation glued to their screens when he kidnapped Katie and held her captive for months on end.

He had a dramatic exit from the show after he was stabbed and fell from a pier. Viewers later learned that an unidentified body was found, with the character's fate left a mystery. "I finished there last July and it was kind of a cliffhanger with the character, whether he is alive or dead," said Johnny.

Ciaran, played by Johnny Ward with Katy, played by Amilia Clarke-Stewart in a Fair City scene

"You would miss it. You develop a little family in there and you have got great friendships. "You are looking at it and you're not in it anymore and you do miss it."

Ciaran (Johnny Ward) and Katy (Amilia Clarke Stewart ) say one final and bitter farewell in ‘Fair City’

The kidnapping storyline was especially popular with viewers, although some complained about its length of time after Katie ended up in captivity for 13 months. But Johnny believes the possibility is there for him to return to Carrigstown at some time in the future.

12/6/2018.The cast of Copper Face Jacks the Musical officially launch the the all-singing, all-dancing puppet based musical extravaganza before it opens at the Olympia Theatre this summer from 5 July. Copper Face Jacks the Musical is written by Paul Howard and stars Johnny Ward (Fair City, Love/Hate) as Gino Wildes, Roseanna Purcell (Red Rock) as Noeleen Ní Gearailt and Michele McGrath as Gretchen Ackerman. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

"There is always a lifeline to go back, fingers crossed. "During the US election, Fair City was trending, it was mental," he told the Herald.

It marks a change of tune for the actor who, when asked about a potential return to the soap last September, thought it would be "overkill" if Ciaran returned to the screen too soon.

Johnny has kept busy since he left the role and has had a number of theatre parts.

Most recently, he won the lead male role in Copper Face Jacks: The Musical opposite Red Rock actress Roseanna Purcell. It was written by Ross O'Carroll-Kelly creator Paul Howard. Johnny plays the captain of the Dublin football team who has a dislike of people from Co Kerry due to an incident in his childhood.

But his world is rocked when he falls in love with a Kerry woman just one week before the All-Ireland final. The show will open in the Olympia Theatre on July 5.

But while Johnny might have moved on to other roles, Fair City fans are not ready to let him go. "It's a question I am asked all the time, 'When are you coming back?' "The honest truth is that I don't know but it gives me the opportunity to do other things in the meantime and work with people like Paul Howard," he said.

Viewers were left reeling after the soap's most recent controversial storyline which saw several characters implicated in the murder of troubled Karen. Following her erratic behaviour, she was found dead by Wayne, who quickly became a prime suspect. But fans were shocked when butter-wouldn't-melt Kerri-Ann was revealed as the killer and was promptly arrested.

