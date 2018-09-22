Ayda Field broke down in tears when an 'X Factor' audition song reminded her of her father's death.

Ayda Field breaks down in tears when 'X Factor' audition song reminds her of her father's death

The 39-year-old star's father Haldun Evecan, who she had no contact with between the ages of three and 18, died of a heart attack aged 68 in 2014 and Ayda contestant J-Sol's performance forced her to confront her grief as it brought back memories of her late dad.

She told the Daily Mirror: "I will never forget how the world swallowed me up on that day when I found out.

"When J-Sol sang the first note, I was like, 'Oh my God, here we go'.

"It touched me. I feel I needed to hear that song. I needed to feel some things I wasn't ready to deal with. I was grateful."

The scenes will air on Saturday's (22.09.18) episode of the ITV show.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Ayda and her husband and fellow judge Robbie Williams kept their new baby a secret from everyone, including their 'X Factor' boss Simon Cowell.

The couple recently welcomed daughter Colette 'Coco' Josephine Williams via surrogacy after a "long and difficult" struggle to have another baby and everyone they work with on 'The X Factor' was shocked when they announced the exciting news.

A show source said: "It took everyone by surprise. Nobody could quite believe it. Even Simon Cowell didn't know.

"We've seen lots of Robbie and Ayda lately. They have been on great form on the judging panel. The fact they were going through so much behind the scenes has come absolutely out of nowhere.

"But obviously everybody here is delighted for them and we look forward to seeing them again at the next stage of filming."

Ayda announced the new arrival on Instagram, sharing a picture of their hands and those of their children, Coco, Theodora, five, and

Charlton, three.

Ayda wrote: "I spy with my little eye an extra little hand ... So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share

with you that we have had a baby girl....welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!

"It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this

little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over

the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and

Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco's privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams (sic)."

Robbie and Ayda joined the 'X Factor' panel this year, alongside One Direction's Louis Tomlinson and head judge Simon.

