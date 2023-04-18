Australian soap Neighbours starts filming in Melbourne for reboot

Neighbours, the rebooted Australian television soap has officially started filming new episodes nine months after the show was cancelled.

Following Channel 5’s announcement that the show was being dropped from its schedule, fans rushed to express their disappointment.

Within a week of the announcement, a petition set up by a fan to save the show had amassed more than 50,000 signatures.

The Australian show, which has been on air for more than three decades, saw its final episode air in summer 2022, bringing back some of the show’s biggest names such as Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia and Margot Robbie.

However, four months after being cancelled, streaming platform Amazon Freevee announced they had picked the show up and would soon begin filming new episodes with a number of old cast members signing on to return.

The Australian show even since posted pictures to their Instagram celebrating their first day of filming in Melbourne.

The show’s Instagram account included snaps of cast members Alan Fletcher, Lucinda Cowden, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Stefan Dennis and Annie Jones.

Georgie Stone and Tim Kano are also expected to reprise their roles as series regulars since the show was cut from air.

Others expected to return in guest roles include Ian Smith, April Rose Pengilly and Melissa Bell.

Neighbours is expected to air before the end of this year.