Ask Me Anything: Angela Scanlon's new Saturday night show to air from March

'Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything' promises to feature 'surprises and unexpected revelations' for guests who have agreed to be asked about 'absolutely anything'.

Angela (36), who is originally from Meath but is based in the UK where she primarily works for the BBC, will present an eight-week run of the entertainment show on Saturday nights at 9.40pm.

She announced the news to her fans on social media.

"It’s something I’ve wanted to do for AGES & I can’t quite believe it’s happening..." she wrote.

"We’ve been working away for the past couple of months trying to create a show that I wish already existed (although probably lucky it doesn’t!)."

She added, "I can’t promise Oprah but I’m trying to have a house kitten on set (ginger obviously), I’ll keep you posted on that xx"

The seasoned presenter reportedly beat stiff competition for the gig, with Kathryn Thomas, Doireann Garrihy, Jennifer Zamparelli and Stefanie Preissner also mooted as possible hosts.

Speaking about Angela's appointment, John McHugh, Group head of RTÉ Entertainment and Music said he has been a "long time fan" of Angela's.

"I can't wait to see her bring her playful personality and wry sense of humour back to Irish screens in our exciting new format," he said.

"Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything will be a spontaneous and unpredictable programme where everything is on the table and nothing is off limits - Angela is perfect for it."

An exact air date has not yet been confirmed, but The Tommy Tiernan Show will conclude its eight week run on RTE One on Saturday nights on February 29.

Angela is no stranger to RTÉ having kicked off her broadcasting career as a stylist on Off The Rails, before going on to host documentaries Oi Ginger, Angela Scanlon: Full Frontal and Angela Scanlon's Close Encounters.

She most recently worked for RTÉ on Getaways and a one off live broadcast 'Growing Up Live'.

In the UK Angela has hosted BBC One’s flagship show The One Show and she previously presented Robot Wars with Dara Ó Briain.

She currently fronts Your Home Made Perfect on BBC Two which starts its second series this year and she recently presented the Dragons’ Den special - Pitches to Riches.

She also has her own show on BBC Radio 2 and in 2019 launched her podcast Thanks A Million.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will be broadcast on Saturdays at 9.40pm on RTÉ One for eight weeks.

