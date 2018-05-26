'Ask an unemployed angel to help you' - viewers bemused by Lorna Byrne's advice on the Late Late
Lorna Byrne made a return to The Late Late Show studio on Friday night and advised people to ask 'unemployed angels' to help them with everyday tasks.
As viewers eagerly anticipated the announcement of RTE's Exit Poll results on the referendum on the Eighth Amendment, host Ryan Tubridy chatted to Lorna, who has written another book about angels.
Lorna says she has been seeing angels since she was a baby and described them "tumbling down from the heavens and yet they land on their feet".
Lorna has written several books about her experiences, the latest of which is Prayers from the Heart.
During her interview with Ryan she revealed that there are unemployed angels who "help us with trivial things".
"Ask for an unemployed angel to help you with the everyday things" @LornaByrne on the #LateLate pic.twitter.com/XCZ1f5zEeI— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) May 25, 2018
"When I'm giving a talk to a crowd I always tell them you know to ask for an unemployed angel to help you with the everyday things," she said.
"They are mostly always dressed in a type of white clothing, but sometimes when you see a group of people going down the street and you see these unemployed angels just swirling in and out between them trying to get the person's attention or trying to say to them to slow down, watch the step there, or sometimes even helping somebody carrying a bag."
She added, "I believe now we can't do anything now without the help of the angels".
Viewers reacting on social media were a little bemused by Lorna. Many were impatient to hear the results of the Exit Poll which was announced at the end of the show after the interview with the author.
The #latelate audience trying to keep a straight face. #LateLateShow #Angels pic.twitter.com/8439sNm35Y— Fintan Marron (@FintanMusic) May 25, 2018
I just turned around to grab my glasses and my angel finished my beer. Fecker. #LateLate #LateLateShow— Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) May 25, 2018
Am I losing my mind or is Tubs entertaining the nonsense of a a women who thinks she can see and talk to angels and once sat on gods knee on the same night that we're trying to prove this country isn't still beholden to the Catholic church? I'm gobsmacked #LateLate— Jack O'Kennedy (@Jack_Oh_Kennedy) May 25, 2018
I don't know if the Late Late Show having a woman on, right now, to talk about seeing "guardian angels" is really capturing the national zeitgeist #repealthe8th #latelate— Gerard Brady (@GerardBrady100) May 25, 2018
I liked the bit about the angels.. #latelate pic.twitter.com/WQ2qFDOWmv— Will (@WillyFones) May 25, 2018
Even the angel woman on the #latelate isn’t able to annoy me tonight #together4yes #newireland— Declan Jordan (@decjordan) May 25, 2018
My favourite bit was when she couldn’t remember how she described his guardian angel last time.... #latelate— CD (@ciaranting) May 25, 2018
Is there really nobody else worth interviewing in Ireland on national weekly show, than about us all having angels 🤔🤣🤣#latelate @RTELateLateShow #angels #foilhat pic.twitter.com/iNvzw21CN7— Olga FitzGerald (@wwTIGRAww) May 25, 2018
So genuine question to the angel lady.... does my angel wear her seatbelt? Is she there when I’m on the loo? Does she watch me get intimate? Because... boundaries #latelate— Cupid or Cats (@janey_b_good) May 25, 2018
Is there no back to work schemes for the unemployed Angels. #latelate— Spoonful_of_pixidust (@Spoonfulofpixi) May 25, 2018
Online Editors
Related Content
- Irish author Lorna Byrne on the angel who said her husband would die young: 'Why would you say that to a person and shatter them?'