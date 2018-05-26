Lorna Byrne made a return to The Late Late Show studio on Friday night and advised people to ask 'unemployed angels' to help them with everyday tasks.

'Ask an unemployed angel to help you' - viewers bemused by Lorna Byrne's advice on the Late Late

As viewers eagerly anticipated the announcement of RTE's Exit Poll results on the referendum on the Eighth Amendment, host Ryan Tubridy chatted to Lorna, who has written another book about angels.

Lorna says she has been seeing angels since she was a baby and described them "tumbling down from the heavens and yet they land on their feet". Lorna has written several books about her experiences, the latest of which is Prayers from the Heart.

During her interview with Ryan she revealed that there are unemployed angels who "help us with trivial things". "Ask for an unemployed angel to help you with the everyday things" @LornaByrne on the #LateLate pic.twitter.com/XCZ1f5zEeI — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) May 25, 2018 "When I'm giving a talk to a crowd I always tell them you know to ask for an unemployed angel to help you with the everyday things," she said.

"They are mostly always dressed in a type of white clothing, but sometimes when you see a group of people going down the street and you see these unemployed angels just swirling in and out between them trying to get the person's attention or trying to say to them to slow down, watch the step there, or sometimes even helping somebody carrying a bag." She added, "I believe now we can't do anything now without the help of the angels".

