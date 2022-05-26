| 11.4°C Dublin

As the Ellen DeGeneres Show finale airs, here are Irish stars the presenter boosted

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

The final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired this week after 19 seasons and over 3,000 episodes.

In her final monologue, DeGeneres (64) said the show “forever changed” her life and was the “greatest experience” she ever had.

