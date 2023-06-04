As a Longford engineer is named Ireland’s Smartest, can you answer the quiz questions that won him the crown?

The 'Frasch Process' is a method of extracting which chemical element from underground deposits?

Who wrote The Second Sex?

What fish is in a rollmop?

If you are able to answer questions like this then you could have been crowned Ireland’s Smartest – as Patrick Carthy was on Sunday evening.

The Longford electrical engineer (31) came out on top after ten mind-bending weeks of the RTÉ quiz show hosted by Claire Byrne.

The other two finalists were 56-year-old Brian Craythorne, a civil servant from Belfast and 44-year-old Niall Duddy, a maths teacher from Galway.

Speaking as the show came to an end, presenter Byrne said: “What a rollercoaster it has been on the road to the final and each contestant has certainly earned their place in the top three.

"It was a privilege to meet all of the players who were brave enough to face off against some of the best and brightest in the country to shoot for the grand title, but what a worthy winner we have found in Patrick Carthy who was calm and focussed to the last second of the game. Congratulations Patrick - you truly are, Ireland's Smartest.”

Mr Carthy said he was delighted to win, particularly against such excellent opponents.

“Like in our first-round match, the final round against Brian was incredibly close and could have gone either way,” he said.

"It was great to get the opportunity to take part in Ireland’s Smartest as I’ve always enjoyed watching television quizzes.

"The format was fun to play even with the added pressure of the studio lights and cameras. There has been great support throughout the series from friends, neighbours, work colleagues and family, in particular my mother Mary."

Speaking about how he initially became involved in quizzes, Mr Carthy said it all began in his primary school, Lenamore National School in Legan, Co Longford, with encouragement from his teachers Joe Hunt and Martina Burns.

"I have taken part in Credit Union, Community Games and Scór quizzes with the local parish and GAA club over the years,” he said.

"I got back involved in quizzing in the last five to six years when I moved to Dublin and joined the Dublin Quiz League run by the Irish Quiz Organisation. They run regular monthly events including an online Irish Quiz League which has recently finished its third season.”

