Love Island is seeking new applicants for its 2018 series.

Are you the right type on paper? Love Island seeking residents for new series

The ITV2 show is looking for new young people hoping to find love in the villa, following in the footsteps of last year’s winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

Love Island Chris Hughes

A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on Oct 18, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT The show, which was a ratings hit over the summer, will return for a fourth series in 2018. A statement from the channel said: “Once again the islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa in the hope of enjoying a long hot summer of love and romance.

“But to remain on the island, they will have to couple up – and more importantly – win the hearts of the public.” Cetinay and Davies were voted winners of the 2017 series, beating Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt and Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, but announced their split earlier this month.

Irish Love Island contestant Rob Lipsett

